PV VB victorious in tough test at White Pine

It took five sets, but the Pahranagat Valley High School girls volleyball team was the victor in White Pine on Friday, Sept. 18. All but one set played was within three points or less in what might have been the biggest challenge the Lady Panthers have seen thus far this season.

The Lady Panthers gutted out a 25-23 win in set one before dropping the second 25-22. They bounced back to take the third by the same score as the first, 25-23. Then the Ladycats put a scare into PVHS, winning the fourth set 25-15, but the Panthers would not be denied, bouncing back yet again to take the deciding set 15-12.

“It was another nail-biter. Super good for us,” said PVHS head coach Milly Walch. “Our serves were not as good as they should have been. Our hitters struggled some. They had two middle blockers that stopped us a few times, but we rallied as a team and played good defense.”

LCHS sophomore Reagan Shumway had 25 digs to lead the team on the defensive end. Classmate Lia Rowley had 13 kills and 10 good serves to lead the offensive attack, and fellow sophomore Kayda Walch had two blocks for kills.

The Lady Panthers get back to playing league opponents, against whom they are 4-0 this season. Beaver Dam (1-6, 1-4) visits for a doubleheader on Friday at 4 and 5 p.m. Pahranagat Valley travels to Laughlin (4-5, 3-3) for one on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 4:30 p.m.

Just six more league matches remain for the Panthers, with the biggest of those coming at PVHS against Liberty Baptist Academy on Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. The Knights are second in the Southern 1A and have already dropped their home match to the Panthers this season.