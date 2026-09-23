VFW Post 7114 commander selected for Honor Flight

VFW Post 7114 Commander Jack Horner will soon receive an opportunity to be honored for his own military service after being selected to participate in an Honor Flight.

Horner has been selected for Honor Flight Southern Nevada’s Oct. 2-4 trip to Washington, D.C., where he will join other veterans for a three-day experience centered around the memorials built to recognize the service and sacrifices of America’s veterans.

VFW Post 7114 Commander Jack Horner has been selected to participate in his first Honor Flight Southern Nevada trip to Washington, D.C., Oct. 2-4.

Honor Flight Southern Nevada is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization founded in 2013 as a Southern Nevada hub of the national Honor Flight Network. Its mission is to honor veterans by providing trips to Washington, D.C., at no cost to the participating veteran. The Southern Nevada organization primarily serves World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans and has escorted more than 648 veterans to the nation’s capital since its first flight in October 2013.

The experience is much more than a flight to Washington. Honor Flight gives veterans an opportunity to visit the memorials created in their honor, spend time with other veterans and remember those with whom they served. Veterans are accompanied by trained volunteer guardians who provide assistance throughout the trip.

During Horner’s trip, the group is scheduled to visit the National World War II Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial and Korean War Veterans Memorial.

The itinerary also includes Arlington National Cemetery, where the veterans will witness the Changing of the Guard and a wreath-laying ceremony. Additional stops are planned at the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial, commonly known as the Iwo Jima Memorial, the Air Force Memorial, U.S. Navy Memorial and National Archives.

For Horner, who serves as commander of VFW Post 7114 and remains active in supporting veterans throughout the community, the October trip will mark his first opportunity to participate in an Honor Flight. Horner has served VFW Post 7114 for several years, previously serving as the post’s quartermaster before recently stepping into the role of commander. This time, the veteran, who regularly works to recognize and support others, will have the opportunity to be among those honored.

The trip is provided at no cost to Horner through Honor Flight Southern Nevada and the donations that support its work. The organization has no paid staff, with volunteers and donations helping make the trips possible.

Horner’s experience will also be shared with the community after he returns home.

VFW Post 7114 intends to host a viewing party in October, giving community members an opportunity to congratulate Horner, hear about his Honor Flight experience and see some of the items he brings home from Washington, D.C. Video from his time in the nation’s capital will also be shared during the gathering.

Additional details about the viewing party will be announced by the VFW as plans are finalized.

For more information about the Honor Flight program, visit Honorflightsouthernnevada.org.