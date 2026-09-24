LCSO announces two separate coroner cases near Alamo

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has released information regarding two recent coroner cases near Alamo, including the discovery of human skeletal remains at the Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge in September.

According to LCSO, the two incidents are separate and are not believed to be related.

The first occurred Aug. 21, when the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a deceased person approximately 25 miles south of the Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge headquarters.

The reporting party had been exploring the area when they came across an abandoned vehicle that appeared to be stuck. After finding no one near the vehicle, they continued traveling through the area and later discovered a deceased person off the roadway. They then contacted LCSO.

Deputies determined the individual had been listed as a missing person from the Las Vegas area. The deceased was later identified as 36-year-old Andrew Fehrman of Las Vegas, who had been reported missing earlier in August. His remains were sent to the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner for a full autopsy.

According to LCSO, Fehrman’s death was determined to be accidental, with extreme heat exposure identified as the cause. The investigation has since been closed.

A separate investigation began Sept. 20 after LCSO received a call from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service regarding suspected human remains found at the Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge.

Responding deputies identified the remains as human skeletal remains and collected them for further investigation. They were sent to the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner for a full autopsy.

As of the Sheriff’s Office announcement, the cause and manner of death remain unknown. The sex, race and age of the individual have also not yet been determined, and the investigation remains ongoing.

In releasing information about the two cases, LCSO reminded residents and visitors to take precautions when traveling through remote desert areas.

Extreme heat, limited shade and limited access to water can quickly create dangerous conditions. Those exploring the wilderness are encouraged to carry plenty of water and other provisions and to tell someone where they are going, their expected direction of travel and when they expect to return or make contact.

The Sheriff’s Office also noted that although summer has ended, desert conditions can become cold and harsh at night, making preparation important throughout the year.