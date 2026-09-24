New Nevada children’s series begins in Pioche

Pioche’s history is finding its way onto the pages of a new children’s book as author and illustrator Rachael Molnar prepares to launch the first installment of her Mrs. Mojo Adventures series.

Photo by Jessica Hernandez-McCabe

Author and illustrator Rachael Molnar displays Mrs. Mojo Adventures Book 1 – Discovering Pioche, Nevada: The Town That Wouldn’t Quit! during the recent Art, Literature, Wine & Jazz event at the Caliente Depot.

“Mrs. Mojo Adventures Book 1 – Discovering Pioche, Nevada: The Town That Wouldn’t Quit!” is set for release Sept. 25 and introduces young readers to Pioche through a combination of history, adventure and characters designed to encourage children to explore the places around them. The 34-page book is the first in a planned series centered on Nevada communities and destinations.

Local residents had an early opportunity to meet Molnar and learn about the project during the recent Art, Literature, Wine & Jazz event at the Caliente Depot. Molnar joined other area writers and artists at the event, displaying the new Pioche book along with plans for the larger series.

Pioche is only the beginning.

Molnar has outlined 10 Mrs. Mojo Adventures books, each taking the series to a different Nevada destination. The planned second book will bring the adventure to Caliente, followed by books exploring Goldfield, Tonopah, Belmont, Rhyolite and Beatty, Rachel, Boulder City and Hoover Dam, and Berlin.

The series combines Nevada history with characters and adventures intended to introduce younger readers to the communities, landmarks, wildlife and stories found throughout the state.

In Discovering Pioche, Molnar turns to the historic mining community for the first adventure, using the town and its past as the setting for a story that encourages children to explore with curiosity while also learning about and protecting the places they discover.

The book is being published under the Mrs. Mojo Adventures name, with Molnar serving as both author and illustrator. Published listings describe the hardcover as a children’s nonfiction title.

Lincoln County readers will soon have another opportunity to meet Molnar and get a signed copy without leaving Pioche.

A book signing is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon at The Vault, 712 Main St. in Pioche. Copies will be available for purchase and signing during the event, with light refreshments and doughnuts also planned. A limited quantity of books is expected to remain available at The Vault following the signing.

With Pioche opening the series and Caliente already slated for the next adventure, two Lincoln County communities will help introduce young readers to Molnar’s larger journey through Nevada.

The first book, “Discovering Pioche, Nevada: The Town That Wouldn’t Quit!”, is scheduled for release Sept. 25.