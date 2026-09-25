Local art and authors featured at Caliente Depot event

Local authors, photographers and community members gathered at the Caliente Train Depot Sept. 19 for Art, Literature, Wine & Jazz, hosted by the Lincoln County Authority of Tourism.

The evening featured six authors along with a photography exhibit showcasing landscapes, wildlife, historic sites and mining remnants from throughout Lincoln County. Guests were able to visit with the authors, view the photography and enjoy jazz throughout the evening, with wine served on site by Side Track.

Photo by Jessica Hernandez-McCabe

Attendees browse photography and visit with local and regional authors during the Art, Literature, Wine & Jazz event Sept. 19 at the Caliente Train Depot.

Twenty-five photographs were included in the exhibit, many featuring work from participants and instructors from past years of the Lincoln County Photo Festival. Subjects included the Caliente Train Depot, Gem Theater, Cathedral Gorge State Park, Spring Valley State Park, Pioche’s ore tramway and several historic mill and mining sites.

Lincoln County’s night skies were also featured. “Heavenly Skies” by Dale Fehr was recognized as a Starry Landscape winner; “My First Milky Way” by Teresa Wasiak received the Festival Grand Prize; “Miller’s Point Under the Milky Way” by Gina Galdbach-Hall was recognized in astrophotography and “Revealed in Darkness” by Mike Sloan was recognized in Nighttime Experiences.

Other photographers represented included Marcy Harper, Jeffrey Weier, Ken Lawrence, Debbie Kloster Erwin, Mikel Conrad, Rob Raymond, Doreen Lawrence, James Selman and Charles Scott. Many of the photographs displayed during the event are still available for purchase in a variety of sizes by contacting Lincoln County Authority of Tourism.

Six authors representing a range of genres were featured during the evening.

Byron Craft, a former screenwriter, writes science fiction, fantasy, horror and mystery, with work influenced by H.P. Lovecraft and featuring supernatural forces and otherworldly adventures.

Jeanne Sharp Howerton has spent much of her life preserving Nevada history. Her family’s connection to the state’s mining history includes her great-uncle finding the original gold at Delamar. Howerton began recording local history at age nine and has authored nine books on the history of Nye and Lincoln counties.

Lincoln County resident Kim LeBaron has written books ranging from adult murder mysteries to children’s chapter books. She is also working on a young adult novel addressing bullying.

Rayette Martin is a public archaeologist and executive director of Nevadans for Cultural Preservation. She has worked in Lincoln County for more than 12 years and has contributed to publications and interpretive projects aimed at making archaeology and history accessible to the public.

Panaca author Shane Neilsen was also featured following the release of his memoir, “After Survival: A Memoir of Choice, Consequence, and the Life That Followed.” Neilsen’s book focuses on the choices, relationships, faith and experiences that followed a serious childhood accident.

Author and illustrator Rachael Molnar shared the first installment of her planned 10-book Mrs. Mojo Adventures children’s series. “Discovering Pioche, Nevada: The Town That Wouldn’t Quit!” begins the series in Lincoln County, with a future installment planned around Caliente.

With the first Art, Literature, Wine & Jazz event now complete, attendees were already looking forward to another opportunity to gather and celebrate local art and community. Those interested in seeing more photography from around the county will not have long to wait, as the Lincoln County Photo Festival returns Oct. 9-11 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Panaca.