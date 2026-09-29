Multiple arrests top weekly LCSO activity

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 127 calls for service during the week, including domestic disturbances, arrests, a theft investigation, a search warrant and a drug-related call.

Deputies responded to two domestic calls during the week, one in Caliente and another in Alamo. No arrests were made following the Caliente call, while the Alamo incident resulted in one arrest.

In Caliente, deputies also handled a disorderly call that resulted in an arrest and responded to a reported theft that remains under investigation.

Law enforcement activity in Alamo included a traffic stop in which one individual was arrested on an open warrant. Deputies also conducted a search warrant in Alamo later in the week, resulting in another arrest.

In Pioche, deputies responded to a drug-related call that resulted in one arrest. The Sheriff’s Office also handled a coroner case in Pioche, which appeared to be from natural causes.

Pahranagat Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to one accident report and one medical call during the week. The accident was reported near mile marker 4; however, crews found no accident at or near the reported location.

Crews transported the patient involved in the medical call for further care.