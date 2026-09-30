Axel Pearson claims Triple Crown championship in Panaca

Panaca racer Axel Pearson claimed the 2026 AA Pro Triple Crown Championship Saturday as the Nevada State Racing Association closed out its 2026 racing season with the Hot Springs Grand Prix at Gubler’s Farm in Panaca.

Racers from across the West traveled to Lincoln County for the Sept. 26 season finale, with several year-end championships still undecided heading into the final round of the three-race Triple Crown series.

Photo courtesy of NSRA

Panaca racer Axel Pearson claimed the overall win at the Hot Springs Grand Prix Sept. 26, securing the 2026 AA Pro Triple Crown Championship.

Among the closest battles was the AA Pro class, where Pearson, Justin Wallis and Malcolm Pearson entered the race separated by only five points. In addition to championship honors, riders in the class were competing for a $5,000 Purvines Racing purse.

The three traded the lead several times throughout the six-lap, 60-mile race before Axel Pearson crossed the finish just 28 seconds ahead of his younger brother, Malcolm Pearson. Wallis finished third.

The victory secured the 2026 AA Pro Triple Crown Championship for Axel Pearson in his hometown.

Several other Lincoln County racers ended the season with championships of their own.

Photo courtesy of NSRA

Axel Pearson, Malcolm Pearson and Justin Wallis finished first, second and third, respectively, in the AA Pro race at the Hot Springs Grand Prix in Panaca.

Kyle Delmue clinched the Amateur class championship after finishing a close second behind Alamo racer Braxton Walch in the final round. Pioche’s Daryl Cowley won the AA Vet Pro class, while Caliente’s Korndawg Martin secured the 2026 55+ Masters Class Championship. Pahrump racer Tim Lynch also clinched his second NSRA Expert class championship.

Some of Lincoln County’s youngest racers started the day on the half-mile course, with the 50cc races beginning at 8 a.m.

Waylon Culver took the 50cc Expert class victory and secured the 2026 championship. Caliente’s Bennett Wadworth won the 50cc Amateur class and its season championship, while Pioche’s Charlotte Lloyd earned the 50cc Novice victory and championship.

The older youth racers took to a 10-mile course beginning at 9 a.m. St. George racer Conrad Griffiths earned the overall and Super Mini victories, while Caliente’s Jacob Barnes picked up his first win in the Sr. Mini 12-15 class.

Caliente’s Rylan Barnes also finished the season as a champion, securing his second NSRA championship in the Sr. Mini 12-15 class.

The Panaca race capped a Triple Crown season that brought each of the series’ three rounds to Lincoln County, with races held in Caliente, the Bristol Wells area near Pioche and Panaca.

“What an exciting way to end our 2026 Triple Crown Season, with several new class champions being crowned right here in Lincoln County’s backyard,” series promoter Jason Beam said.

Beam thanked the communities, property owners and agencies that helped make the three-race series possible, including the City of Caliente, Caliente property owners, Lincoln County Road Department, the Gubler family, Lincoln County Commissioners and the Bureau of Land Management’s Caliente Field Office.

“We had a lot of fun this year putting on these races in Caliente, Pioche and Panaca,” Beam said. “We are already working on our 2027 schedule and once again hope to continue this exciting and unique racing series in Lincoln County.”

With racing now complete for the 2026 season, NSRA’s next event will be its annual awards banquet on Nov. 7, where racers will gather to celebrate the season and recognize this year’s class champions.