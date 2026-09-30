LEPC Tabletop exercise tests lithium-ion battery emergency response

Lincoln County emergency responders, school officials, health care representatives and community partners gathered Sept. 23 for a hazardous materials tabletop exercise designed to strengthen preparedness for a lithium-ion battery emergency.

Held at the Caliente Fire Station, the discussion-based exercise centered on a simulated emergency in Alamo involving a lithium-ion battery entering thermal runaway, producing increasing heat and smoke.

Pahranagat Valley Fire Chief and Lincoln County LEPC Chairman Derek Bowman conducted the exercise, guiding participants through an increasingly challenging scenario. Rather than deploying equipment, participants worked through how they would respond using existing personnel, plans, equipment, communication systems and mutual-aid resources.

Representatives included the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, county fire districts, mutual-aid partners, health care representatives, Lincoln County School District officials, Nevada Industrial Storage and the Lincoln County Record. Alamo Elementary School Principal Mike Sparrow and Pahranagat Valley Middle/High School Vice Principal Tori Frehner were among those participating.

Participants considered employee evacuation, emergency notification, establishment of incident command and isolation areas. As the scenario progressed, a second battery began heating, requiring participants to reassess resources and when mutual aid might be needed.

Protecting Alamo’s three schools, nearby residences and businesses was a major focus. Participants discussed shelter-in-place and evacuation decisions, family notification and student reunification. Sparrow noted that Alamo schools regularly conduct shelter-in-place and lockdown drills in preparation for emergencies. Pahranagat Valley Elementary School’s most recent shelter-in-place drill will take place Sept. 30.

The group also considered a possible closure of U.S. Highway 93 while maintaining access for mutual-aid agencies and medical helicopters.

Firefighting discussions included water supply, SCBA cylinders, breathing air, staffing and sustaining operations during an extended incident. Agencies also considered maintaining emergency coverage elsewhere in the county while resources were committed in Alamo.

Health care planning addressed notifying Grover C. Dils Medical Center and determining when patients exposed to smoke or battery off-gassing might require transport to Las Vegas-area hospitals.

Communication was another key concern. Participants discussed how quickly rumors and community chatter could spread before verified information reached the public and how agencies, schools and local media could coordinate timely, accurate updates.

The exercise concluded with a “hotwash,” allowing participants to identify strengths, potential gaps and corrective actions.

The tabletop highlighted the challenges of rural emergency response and the importance of agencies, schools, health care providers, media and community partners planning together before an actual emergency occurs.

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