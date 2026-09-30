NOTICE OF PROPOSED ACTION – Bureau of Water Pollution Control, NDOT Panaca

Permit NS2021504, NEVADA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION PANACA

The Permittee Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), operator of the Nevada Department of Transportation Panaca Maintenance Station (NDOT Panaca MS), located at 1703 Main St., in Panaca, Nevada, is renewing their Groundwater Discharge Permit. Permittee is authorized to discharge wastewater collected from culverts and roadway utility drainage areas via their hydro service equipment trucks into the concrete-lined decant basin located at their Panaca maintenance station. The hydro cleaning trucks use a water-and-suction-reclaim system to clean culverts and roadway utility drainage areas that are a part of the NDOT highway maintenance system. The truck reclaims the water and debris through suction into a holding tank, then transports it and discharges it into the decant basin. The waste debris is removed from the decant basin and transported to a landfill for disposal.

On the basis of preliminary review of the requirements of the Nevada Revised Statutes, as amended, and implementing regulations, the administrator proposes to issue Permit NS2021504 to discharge for a five (5) year period, subject to certain effluent limitations.

Persons wishing to comment upon or object to the proposed determinations by the administrator regarding permit issuance should submit their comments or request a hearing in writing, hand delivered or postmarked no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2026, either in person or by mail to:

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

Division of Environmental Protection

Bureau of Water Pollution Control

901 South Stewart Street, Suite 4001

Carson City, NV 89701

The request for a hearing must be filed within the comment period and must indicate the interest of the person filing the request and the reasons why a hearing is warranted. All comments or objections received within the thirty (30) day period will be considered in the formulation of final determination(s) regarding the application. If written comments indicate a significant degree of public interest in the proposed permit, the administrator shall hold a public hearing. A public notice of such hearing will be issued not less than thirty (30) days prior to the hearing date.

If no hearing is held and the determinations of the administrator are substantially changed from the tentative determinations, the administrator will give public notice of the revised determinations. Additional comments and objections will be considered at that time.

The applications, proposed permits, comments received and other information are on file and may be copied or copies may be obtained by writing to the above address or by contacting Jason Reichelt, Bureau of Water Pollution Control, at 775-687­9468 or at [email protected]. The office fax number is 775-687-4684. For further information, the fact sheet for this project can be viewed at https://ndep.nv.gov/posts/category/water.

Please bring this notice to the attention of all persons whom you know would be interested in this matter.