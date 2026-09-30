Lighted caravan parade, bonfire and victories highlight PVHS homecoming week

With the theme “Friday Night Lights,” students participated in dress-up days, lunchtime competitions, Powder Puff football, Mr. PV contests and other activities leading up to the pep assembly, caravan parade, bonfire and homecoming games.

Photo by Angela Hagfeldt

Pahranagat Valley cheerleaders perform during the Panthers’ homecoming football game in Alamo on Friday, Sept. 25.

Behind the festivities was the PVHS Student Council, whose members stayed busy throughout the week carrying out activities they had worked to organize.

Students started the week in pajamas Monday before painting class corners and playing dodgeball. Western Day followed Tuesday with tug-of-war, a water race and field games. Wednesday brought Class Day, trivia and continued work on homecoming floats. PVMS students joined the celebration with their own dress-up days and activities.

Senior Chaz Perkins was crowned Mr. PVHS, while Tyce Campbell earned the title of Mr. PVMS.

Tuesday evening’s Powder Puff football game ended with Blue defeating Gold 30-6. At halftime, the boys traded places with the cheerleaders for an entertaining performance. Wednesday brought another homecoming favorite, the Peach Fuzz volleyball game, with the boys taking the court.

Photo by Denise Houston

Blue and Gold teams gather on the field following Tuesday evening’s Powder Puff football game held during Pahranagat Valley High School’s Homecoming Week.

Thursday’s pep assembly featured the cheerleaders in new sparkly uniforms, friendly competitions between students, athletes and coaches, and the unfurling of state championship banners earned during the previous school year. Returning graduates helped unveil the banners honoring their championship teams.

The school also showcased a new light-up announcer board in the gym and thanked Pro Look and Cannon Ranch for their continued support.

Homecoming then moved into the community with the caravan parade. People lined the streets of Alamo as lighted floats from sixth through 12th grades traveled through town, with students dancing beneath neon lights. The traditional homecoming bonfire followed.

Photo by Denise Houston

Pahranagat Valley students show their school spirit during Homecoming Week caravan in Alamo.

Friday brought homecoming athletics against Beaver Dam. The Panther volleyball team dominated its matchup before attention turned to the football field.

Fans filled the stadium seats and surrounded the field as the large “P” on the mountainside glowed above the action, adding to the Friday Night Lights atmosphere.

Allie Lasike and Abby Roemer sang the National Anthem before the Panthers made an enthusiastic entrance through a smoke-filled Panther runway. Cheerleaders took the sidelines as the football team gave the homecoming crowd plenty to celebrate, defeating Beaver Dam 62-18.

During the game, head football coach Brett Hansen was recognized as the NIAA 8-Man Football Coach of the Year.

Homecoming week concluded Saturday night with a dance at the Annex, wrapping up a week of Panther pride, traditions, accomplishments and community support.