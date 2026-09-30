Panthers break Beaver Dam 62-18

Photo by Angela Hagfeldt

Pahranagat Valley High School junior quarterback Bronson Fiatoa rushed for 327 yards on 14 carries on Friday, Sept. 25, in Alamo.

The Pahranagat Valley High School football team dominated Beaver Dam in Alamo on Friday, Sept. 25, 62-18. The Beavers managed just 58 rushing yards on 13 carries but found some success throwing the ball, amassing 150 yards through the air. Much of that yardage could have been limited, though, according to PVHS head coach Breet Hansen.

“Definitely need to improve our tackling and blocking, which a lot comes down to physicality. We need to be more physical,” he said.

Despite a few missed blocks, scoring wasn’t a problem for the Panthers, who improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in league play with four Southern 1A games remaining. Sandy Valley currently leads the standings at 4-0, and PVHS will visit them on Oct. 16.

Leading the charge for the Panthers was quarterback Bronson Fiatoa, who rushed 14 times for a whopping 327 yards and four touchdowns. One run went for a 92-yard touchdown. Rex Marshall had 11 carries for 141 yards and two touchdowns.

The PVHS defense picked off the Beaver Dam quarterback twice, returning one 51 yards for a touchdown. The Panthers also recorded one sack.

“As far as the next game, I feel okay. We got some guys banged up, so hopefully we can get healthy, but we will be ready to go regardless,” Hansen said.

The Panthers will stay in Alamo to host Laughlin (1-3) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2.