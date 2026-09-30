Pikes place first and third at Larry Burgess XC Invite

Lincoln County High School sophomore Bradley Pike won his 5,000-meter, varsity heat consisting of small schools at the Larry Burgess Las Vegas Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 26. His personal record time of 16:26.6 was roughly 40 seconds faster than the second-place finish of Moapa Valley’s BJ Robison, and the fifth-fastest time overall.

LCHS senior William Pike was third in the small school heat, running a personal best 17:10.3, a time that was top-15 overall. The rest of the Lynx ran in the heat consisting only of freshmen and sophomores. The frosh/soph boys took sixth as a team, led by freshman Joel Bleak who ran 20:53.5 to place 22nd. Classmate Keaton Smith was just over a second behind him in 24th.

Top finisher for the Lady Lynx was senior Sadie Ivins, finishing in 23:41.3 to place fifth amongst varsity runners from small schools. Junior Kensley Bleak was ninth with a time of 25:35. In 15th was senior Brinley Chavez, who ran a season best 28:05.2.

LCHS freshmen Lillie Ivins took eighth in the frosh/soph heat with a time of 24:41.6, and sophomore Kylee Graf was 17th with a time of 25:13.5. Freshman Kynlee Lytle was 21st with a personal best time of 25:28.9. The field consisted of 61 runners.

The Lynx cross country teams are back in Las Vegas for the CSN Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 3. Varsity boys start at 7:45 a.m. and the girls start at 8:10 a.m.