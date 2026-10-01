OBITUARY: Amanda (Mandy) Louise Jenkins

Amanda (Mandy) Louise Jenkins

Amanda (Mandy) Louise Jenkins, age 44, peacefully left mortality at the Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas, Nevada Saturday, September 26, 2026. Mandy was born March 10, 1982 in Las Vegas, Nevada to James Earl Jenkins and Deanna Louise Shellard.



Mandy was the baby of the family and took full advantage of her placement in the family. She was very good at getting her older brothers wound up and then pretended she hadn’t done anything. Mom and Dad would remind the older siblings that “She’s just a little girl.” That strategy worked for many years!

Growing up in Alamo provided many opportunities to enjoy life in a rural community. Mandy developed life-long relationships with those she went to school with. She enjoyed playing softball, was a big fan of country music, loved camping, hunting and fishing especially with her Dad. Mandy could hook, catch, remove, and gut a fish faster than her siblings.



Mandy graduated from Pahranagat Valley High School as a Millennial Scholarship recipient in May, 2000. Mandy was ready to go out into the world even before getting her diploma by finding employment and a place to live. While working for Rebel Oil Company, she met Charles (Chuck) Hollis. In 2007, Mandy and Chuck welcomed a baby girl (Ellie Charlie). Of all her accomplishments, being Ellie’s mom was the most precious and rewarding aspect of her life.

Mandy was very tenderhearted. She loved animals, especially dogs. She had many animals that brought her joy during her life. Mandy was a good friend. You were blessed to have Mandy as a friend. She was fiercely loyal and would help anyone if she was able too. This loyalty endeared and drew many people to her. Mandy’s life was not always easy. In 2005 she lost her brother Dillon and her father. She developed an unknown neurological condition that took several years to get a diagnosis. Mandy spent years fighting other illnesses until 2025 when she was diagnosed with cancer.



Those left behind include her daughter, Ellie Hollis; her mother, Deanna Jenkins; her sister, JeAnna (Ben Ellis) and brother, Tallon (Ashley); as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends.

Mandy was preceded in death by her brother, Dillon (Lorinda) and her daddy, Jim.



A service will be held in her memory Saturday, October 3, 2026 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse, 49 North Purple Sage Avenue, Alamo, Nevada, 89001. Public viewing will be from 10:30-11:00 and the service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Alamo Cemetery. A luncheon will be served immediately after. Compassionate services provided by the Purple Sage Ward.



The family invites you to leave a message in their guestbook at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.