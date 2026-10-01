OBITUARY: Lene Clay

Lene Clay

Lene Clay, 58, passed away unexpectedly on September 21, 2026 in St. George, Utah. Lene was the third child of Robert and Birthe Clay. She was born in Caliente, Nevada and spent most of her early years there before moving to Las Vegas. Lene returned back to Lincoln County later to escape the chaos of big city life. She later moved to Hurricane, Utah to be closer to her son and grandchildren.

Lene was someone who loved with her whole heart and enjoyed being with people, especially her son Shane, daughter-in-law Haley and her grandchildren, Jordyn and Beckham. Lene had a sense of humor like no other. She was unapologetically herself no matter who she was around. She made the world a better place with her personality and the love she showed unconditionally to everyone around her.

Lene is survived by her son, Shane Clay; daughter-in-law, Haley Clay; granddaughter, Jordyn Clay; grandson, Beckham Clay; brother, Steve Clay; sister, Anna Rippetoe (Kenny); and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Lene is preceded in death by her mother, Birthe Clay; father, Robert Clay; and sister, Susanne Wilkin.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 9, 2026 at 11:00 am. The funeral will be held at The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Panaca, Nevada. Online condolences can be sent to pineviewmortuary.com