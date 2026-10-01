Community honors Fred Tsosie during Homecoming

Amid the celebrations and accomplishments of Pahranagat Valley High School’s Homecoming week, some of the most meaningful moments came as the school and community honored the late Fred Tsosie.

Tsosie was a familiar presence at Panther football games, where he enjoyed working the chains along the sidelines. His wife, Tonia Tsosie, said it was something Fred loved doing, including hearing what opposing teams had to say about the Panthers from his spot.

Photo by Denise Houston

Left to right: Tonia Tsosie, Braxton Tsosie, Jersey Tsosie, AZ Tsosie, Jane Nash, Milly Walch and Scott Miller.

Halftime of the PVHS Homecoming football game, pig raffle- Don and Jane Nash won the raffle and donated the pig to the Tsosie family. Milly Walch said $2800 was raised by the community for the Tsosie family.

During the homecoming football game, cousin Michael Strong presented the Tsosie family with shirts bearing the words “Fred’s Game.”

For Tonia, the evening created memories she said she will always hold close.

“I will never forget this night,” she said, describing the tribute and the support shown to her family throughout the evening.

The PVHS volleyball team also rallied around the family by organizing a pig raffle. Hiko Heritage Farm donated the pig, while Two Pigs Custom Meats donated the cutting and wrapping. Through the community’s support of the raffle, the team raised $2,800 for the Tsosie family.

At halftime, Fred’s daughter, Anozira Tsosie, drew the winning ticket. Don and Jane Nash were named the winners and added another act of generosity to the evening by donating the pig back to the Tsosie family.

Tonia expressed her gratitude to everyone who purchased raffle tickets, the volleyball team and those who helped make the fundraiser possible.

“We are so thankful for this community and all you have done for myself and my children,” she said. “There are no words on how blessed we have been!”

Together, the “Fred’s Game” tribute and fundraiser reflected the close-knit nature of Pahranagat Valley. During a week centered on school spirit and Panther traditions, the community also made room to remember Fred and surround his family with support.