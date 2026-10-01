Pioche water system sees upgrades, regular hydrant maintenance

Lincoln County Water District officials say regular fire hydrant and valve maintenance, new meters, updated billing software and several infrastructure projects are improving Pioche Public Utilities as the district continues managing the town’s water and sewer systems.

During the Sept. 14 Lincoln County Water District meeting, officials discussed the condition of Pioche’s approximately 300 fire hydrants and the work now being done to maintain them.

General Manager Wade Poulsen said hydrants are supposed to be exercised once or twice each year. Prior to LCWD taking over management of PPU, however, the hydrants had not been exercised regularly for several years.

“For the past two years, that maintenance has been taking place regularly,” Poulsen shared, “With every hydrant in the system being addressed.”

Exercising a hydrant involves opening it to make sure it operates correctly while allowing water to flow through the system. The process also helps flush dirt and debris from the lines. PPU keeps a log of issues found at each hydrant.

Testing also allows the hydrants to be rated for the fire department based on available pressure. Residents may notice different colors painted on the tops of some hydrants, which correspond with those ratings. Poulsen said the color system itself has not changed, but crews refresh the paint when it becomes faded or difficult to see.

Another round of hydrant exercising is expected to begin in October before colder weather arrives.

Main-line valves are also now being exercised once or twice a year. Crews open and close the valves to make sure they remain functional and can be operated when needed.

The improvements extend beyond routine maintenance. Poulsen said PPU has replaced its approximately 30-year-old billing software and is transitioning meters to radio-read technology. Previously, manually reading meters and completing the billing process could take between two and two and a half weeks. Poulsen said the process is now taking approximately four to five days while also providing better accuracy.

PPU currently has 151 radio-read meters installed, with additional replacements planned. The district has received Nevada Division of Environmental Protection grant funding for meter replacement, including $379,000 to install meters.

Water demand was another topic discussed during the September meeting. During the summer, one well runs nearly 24 hours a day, with a supplemental pump sometimes needed to meet demand. The Blanchard well is used most frequently.

Poulsen also discussed Floral Springs following questions raised about possible contamination related to exploration at the nearby Prince Mine.

According to LCWD, Floral Springs is approximately three miles from the Prince Mine and flows by gravity. Poulsen said water quality at the spring is tested every month and testing has not shown contamination.

“That doesn’t happen. We test every month, and we have also applied to make Floral Springs vested water rights with the state engineer,” Poulsen said.

Floral Springs has a long history as a Pioche water source, with Poulsen noting it was used as the community’s primary water source beginning around 1870.

The district has applied to the Nevada State Engineer to establish vested water rights associated with Floral Springs and is awaiting a decision.

“I’m hoping that the state engineer will come back and grant this, which is huge,” Poulsen said.

Poulsen noted significant pipeline replacement was also completed during the first year of LCWD’s management of PPU after the district received right-of-way approval from the Bureau of Land Management.

Work is continuing on the sewer system as well. Poulsen said crews have encountered properties where sewer lines required replacement or realignment, including lines that had been routed beneath other homes.

Emergency preparedness is another area receiving investment. LCWD has grant funding for backup generators intended for booster stations and other critical components of the system in the event of a power outage. Poulsen shared approximately $321,000 is available for the emergency generator project, which is currently moving through the contractor and bidding process.

The grant provides a three-year window for the project, although Poulsen said the district hopes to have the work completed by the end of 2027.

The district has also invested in its workforce. Two employees hired approximately a year ago have received training, with additional training planned before they pursue wastewater and water distribution certifications.

At the September meeting, Commissioner Mike Reese praised the changes made since LCWD assumed management of PPU, specifically pointing to the regular maintenance of Pioche’s hydrants and their importance to fire protection.

Poulsen said the work is part of an ongoing effort rather than a single project.

“We just want to make the system better for the ratepayers,” Poulsen said. “We have a great team and that’s what we aim to do.”