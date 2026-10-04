Why local news matters 250 years after America’s founding

By Benjy Hamm

Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues

When the Declaration of Independence was signed 250 years ago, newspapers throughout the colonies shared the life-changing news with their readers.

With all of the enormous changes in this country and media since 1776, it’s noteworthy that more than 5,000 newspapers are still informing their communities about what their leaders are doing and how those actions affect them.

Often, newspaper reporters are the only journalists who cover the actions of the local school board or city council or youth sports teams. The 2025 State of Local News report by Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism revealed that there are more than 1,500 counties in the United States served by only one news media outlet. In almost all of those counties, the news source is a local newspaper.

It used to be hard to imagine how different communities would be without local news sources. But in recent years, the changing business models for news organizations have led to an increasing number of so-called news deserts – places where residents don’t have access to independent coverage of their communities.

Research shows that the lack of news coverage can lead to a number of problems: fewer people voting, more corruption, higher costs of government and a reduced connection among residents.

One of this country’s most famous founders, Thomas Jefferson, wrote, “Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”

That doesn’t mean Jefferson always liked what newspapers wrote about him, his decisions or his policies. He often disagreed vehemently. But he and other founders inherently understood the importance of having a government watchdog and independent voices that are free to challenge policies and leaders, with the goals of better informing residents about the world around them and improving society.

The founders understood this nation needed guarantees to protect vigorous discussions and disagreements, particularly about the government. So, they created the Bill of Rights in 1791, starting with the First Amendment that ensures free speech and a free press.

Sustaining a free press isn’t free, nor is it easy. The type of news coverage that helps to change laws and change lives – including exposing problems and wrongdoing in communities that some would prefer to keep hidden – can be difficult, time-consuming and expensive.

It was true 250 years ago, and it’s still true today.

Some critics have been predicting the death of newspapers since at least the invention of radio, and those predictions have increased with the creation of television, the internet and social media. Yet, newspapers have persevered, adapted their business models and remained as essential institutions in their communities.

In this time of another upheaval of the media business model, newspapers are yet again adapting for the future. Their news is shared not just in print as it was in 1776, but also to millions of readers online and through social media by the news organizations themselves and countless other people.

Surveys that cite how many Americans receive news from their “phones” these days don’t consider where those phones get their news and information. Many readers don’t know the origin either. But much of the commentary and sharing of news that is abundant online and in social media can be traced back to the original sources: journalists.

As we celebrate National Newspaper Week during Oct. 4-10, it’s important to reflect on why the founders believed so strongly in the need for a free press to cover this nation without government control, without fear or favor and without undue influence from powerful people.

The value of a free press is not simply to protect the press, but to protect democracy. It’s based on the belief that a better-informed citizenry is essential for the United States to not only survive, but to thrive.

In today’s crowded media market, where misinformation and disinformation are abundant, it’s crucial that newspapers continue to serve in their role as watchdogs and as trusted sources to inform, inspire, educate and connect the communities they serve.

There’s no way to predict how the United States will change and evolve over the next 250 years. But it’s certain we will continue to need a free press and independent journalists to document those changes and provide the important news coverage that is vital for this nation’s future.

Benjy Hamm is director of the national Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues and an associate professor at the University of Kentucky’s School of Journalism and Media. He previously served as editorial director for Landmark Community Newspapers and as an editor at The Virginian-Pilot, The Associated Press and the New York Times Regional Newspaper Group.