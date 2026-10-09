Flood watch and wind advisory issued for Lincoln County as weekend storm approaches

LINCOLN COUNTY — Residents throughout Lincoln County are being encouraged to prepare for potentially hazardous weather this weekend as the National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory ahead of an approaching storm system.

The flood watch will take effect Saturday morning, Oct. 10, and continue through late Sunday night, Oct. 11. The wind advisory is scheduled to begin Saturday at 2 p.m. and remain in effect until Monday, Oct. 12, at 5 a.m.

Communities including Alamo, Hiko, Caliente, Panaca, Pioche and Rachel are among those included in the weather alerts.

According to the National Weather Service, tropical moisture moving into the Southwest is expected to bring widespread showers and thunderstorms, creating conditions favorable for flash flooding.

Although Lincoln County residents are familiar with the unpredictable nature of desert weather, the potential for significant rainfall over a short period of time is a concern, particularly in rural areas where normally dry washes can quickly become dangerous.

Heavy rainfall does not necessarily have to occur directly overhead to create hazardous conditions. Storms miles away can send rushing water through washes and drainage channels, potentially affecting roadways and low-water crossings without warning.

In addition to the flooding concerns, the National Weather Service is forecasting south winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts reaching approximately 45 mph in areas covered by the Lincoln County advisory.

Strong winds may create difficult driving conditions, particularly for motorists traveling along U.S. Highway 93 and other open rural highways. High-profile vehicles, including recreational vehicles, trailers and commercial trucks, may be especially vulnerable to sudden crosswinds.

Blowing dust, unsecured outdoor objects, fallen tree limbs and isolated power outages are also possible.

Residents are encouraged to use Friday to prepare their homes and properties before weather conditions begin changing. Outdoor furniture, canopies, trash bins and other loose items should be secured, while drainage areas around homes should be checked for obstructions.

Families should also ensure flashlights, emergency supplies and necessary medications are readily available in the event of a power outage or travel disruption.

Motorists are reminded never to attempt to cross flooded roadways or active washes. Even relatively shallow moving water can carry a vehicle off the roadway, and floodwaters may conceal damaged pavement or debris.

The National Weather Service emphasizes that a flood watch means conditions are favorable for flooding, not that flooding is already occurring. Residents should continue monitoring forecasts and be prepared to respond if a flash- flood warning is issued.

As the weekend approaches, Lincoln County residents are encouraged to remain weather-aware, check road conditions before traveling and allow emergency personnel the space needed to respond safely should incidents occur.

Updated weather information is available through the National Weather Service Las Vegas office at weather.gov/vef.