Pearson takes overall wins in Panaca and Delamar desert races

Motorcycle racers returned to Lincoln County for two desert races over the past several weeks, with events taking place in Panaca and near Delamar.

The Silver State Trail Blazers Motorcycle Club hosted the 2026 Muley Run Sept. 19 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Panaca. Two weeks later, racing moved into the Delamar area for the Wild Bunch Motorcycle Club’s second annual Outlaw 100 Oct. 3.

Courtesy Photo

Malcolm Pearson celebrates his first-place A.A. finish at the Wild Bunch Motorcycle Club’s second annual Outlaw 100 Oct. 3.

Malcolm Pearson finished at the top of the big-bike field at both events.

The Muley Run sent riders out from the Lincoln County Fairgrounds for an approximately 80-mile main event. Pearson, racing with Silver State Trail Blazers, finished first overall in 2 hours, 15 minutes and 4 seconds.

It was a close finish between the Pearson brothers, with Axel Pearson crossing just 27 seconds later at 2:15:31. Damon Bush finished third overall in 2:25:45.

Carson Graves took the top spot in the Overall Big Bike Amateur/Novice field, followed by Blake Krieger in second.

Younger racers also took to the course throughout the morning. Mackson Bogue finished first in the Overall Mini race, followed by Ethan Tom and Silver State Trail Blazers rider Jax Yardley.

In the 50cc Novice class, Beau Robinson took first, followed by Pioche racer Charlotte Lloyd and Jace Cannon.

Racing returned to Lincoln County Oct. 3 for the Outlaw 100 near Delamar. The event began with several youth races before the big bikes headed out on a course made up of 25-mile loops.

Pearson again finished first overall, completing the race in 2:23:53 and taking the A.A. win. Nick Colongeii finished second overall in 2:30:04, while Klay Phillips placed third at 2:43:44.

The Amateur/Novice results also looked familiar following the Panaca race. Graves earned his second overall Amateur/Novice victory in the two Lincoln County events, while Krieger again finished second.

In the youth competition, Kyler Stoller won the Overall Mini race, finishing just 13 seconds ahead of Ethan Tom. The result gave Tom a second-place Overall Mini finish at both the Muley Run and Outlaw 100. Lyric Blazvick finished third.

The two races brought riders from several Nevada motorcycle clubs to Lincoln County, with competition ranging from the youngest 50cc riders to the Amateur/Novice, Expert and A.A. fields.

The 2026 Motorcycle Racing Association of Nevada Desert Series is scheduled to conclude Nov. 7 with the BC Old Moto Grand Prix in Boulder City.