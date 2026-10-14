Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Handle 123 Calls During the Week

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 123 calls for service during the week of Oct. 5–11, including property damage, domestic-related incidents, suspicious activity and several vehicle accidents.

Among the noteworthy calls, deputies responded to a property damage complaint on Oct. 6. The incident resulted in one individual being arrested.

On Oct. 7, deputies handled several unrelated incidents, including a single-vehicle accident near Caliente. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

That same day, deputies responded to a suspicious activity call in Caliente, which resulted in one arrest.

On Oct. 8, deputies responded to a domestic-related call in Caliente. One individual was arrested in connection with the incident.

Wildlife-related vehicle collisions were also among the calls handled during the reporting period. Three separate incidents involving vehicles striking deer were reported on Oct. 7, 8 and 9. No injuries were reported in any of the collisions.

The series of deer-related accidents serves as a reminder of the importance of remaining alert while traveling Lincoln County’s rural highways and roadways, particularly during early morning and evening hours when wildlife may be more active.

Drivers are encouraged to reduce their speed when traveling through areas where deer are commonly seen, watch for movement along roadsides and remain attentive to changing roadway conditions.

Although several of the week’s incidents resulted in arrests, the absence of reported injuries in the vehicle accidents was a positive outcome.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office continues to respond to a wide variety of calls throughout the county, from law enforcement matters to traffic incidents and public safety concerns.

Residents are encouraged to remain aware of their surroundings, exercise caution while traveling and report suspicious activity or emergencies to the appropriate authorities.