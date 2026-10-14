Lynx dominant in homecoming shutout of Lake Mead

The Lincoln County High School football team gave the homecoming crowd a dominant performance on both sides of the ball versus Lake Mead Christian Academy on Friday, Oct. 9. The 38-0 drubbing by the Lynx kept them a perfect 8-0 on the year and 2-0 in the Southern 2A.

Photo by Charles Reifsnyder

Kavon Almaraz (5) rushes for another first down in the win against Lake Mead Christian Academy on Friday.

The Lynx defense picked off the Eagles twice and held them to under 100 total yards. The LCHS offense amassed 270 rushing yards and 168 passing yards. Senior quarterback Kavon Almaraz led the Lynx with 180 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

LCHS junior Daxton Donohue had three receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown. Ryder Stoker caught two balls for 47 yards and one touchdown. Mason Sinay also ran for a score.

“Our offense controlled the ball well. Lake Mead only ran 29 offensive plays, gaining 84 yards for the game,” LCHS head coach Kevin Hannig said. “Two interceptions by Mason Stoker ended drives early for Lake Mead. They only rushed for 15 yards.”

The Lynx hope to take that momentum into their last regular season home game of the season against Needles (1-5, 0-1) on Friday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.