Lady Panthers handle LBA; fellow 1A powerhouse Lund awaits

The Pahranagat Valley High School girls volleyball team remains atop the Southern 1A standings after a comeback win over Liberty Baptist Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 13. LBA is currently the second seed in the Southern 1A and won the first set 25-22 before dropping the next three 25-19, 25-19, 25-9.

Allie Lasike blocks the ball at the match against Liberty Baptist on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

“Our missed serves and hitting errors hurt us this match but luckily we came out on top, and figured out spots to score points,” PVHS head coach Milly Walch informed.

Senior Allie Lasike had 19 kills, eight good serves and no service errors to lead the Panthers’ offensive attack. Lia Rowley added 14 kills, and Kayda Walch had four blocks and seven kills to lead the defense.

“We have big games ahead and look forward to tweaking a few things and get through that first set starting out on the right foot next time,” Walch said.

While Liberty Baptist might be the toughest test the Panthers will see in their league, perhaps the best Class 1A team, the Lund Mustangs, visit PVHS on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. It could be a preview of a potential 1A State Tournament match. A fast start will be essential against the Mustangs, who are 20-6-1 overall and 8-0 in the Eastern 1A.

Pahranagat Valley has just one league game left at Sandy Valley on Friday at 5 p.m. With a victory, the Lady Panthers will have completed two consecutive league seasons undefeated. PVHS closes out the regular season at Moapa Valley on Oct. 22.