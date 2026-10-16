OBITUARY: JulIe Pace Devlin

Julie Pace Devlin

In Loving Memory of Julie Pace Devlin



Julie, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, completed her earthly journey in the early morning hours of October 6, 2026.

Julie was born in Wickenburg, AZ to Omer Burton Pace and Juanita Maxine Toland Pace. After spending many years of moving around with her family, she eventually made her home in Pioche, NV, where she met and married her husband, Bill Devlin. They shared 51 years of marriage, and together they built a life centered around their family and friends.



Julie was a homemaker and found great joy in doing crafts and sewing, and was well known for her talents in “Tole Painting”. She spent many hours of her day working on projects she wanted to make and give to her family and friends. Julie was also the best caregiver anyone could ask for. Even in the last few hours of her life, she was still worrying about her family’s needs over her own.



Julie was the most amazing mother to Jerralyn (Will) Smith, Danny (Lola) and Kari (JD). She was also the proud grandmother to Ryan, Kayla, Grady, Hagen, Samantha, Johnathan, Charlotte, Tyler, Stormy, Oakley; a cherished great-grandmother to Aubree, Emilee, Jamey, Whitley, Brogan, Parker, Amelia, Tony and Titus; a sister to Gayle (Tamera)Pace, Bruce (Nancy) Seguine, and Harley Pace.

Julie was preceded in death by her precious baby boys: John Len and Ryan Patrick; her parents Burt and Maxine; her husband Bill; brother Harley; and many other family member’s who went before her.



Julie will be deeply missed, forever loved and never forgotten. Her family will carry her legacy, her talents, her wonderful memories and

most of all her love that she freely gave.

At Julie’s request, there will be a graveside service only, Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pioche Public Cemetery