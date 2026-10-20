Hit television series ‘American Pickers’ to film across Nevada in December

The documentary television series “American Pickers” will return to Nevada, Arizona and Southern California to film new episodes in December 2026, producers announced this week.

Courtesy photo

The cast of “American Pickers” will travel across Nevada in December in search of rare finds, unique collections and stories behind them.

Airing on The History Channel, the hit series chronicles the search for rare antiques, forgotten historical artifacts and valuable Americana. As the production team travels back roads across the country, hosts look to rescue and preserve forgotten relics while highlighting the personal histories of local collectors.

Series producer Anthony Rodriguez confirmed that the show is scouting private collections throughout Nevada and neighboring states ahead of winter production.

“We’re looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with fascinating items,” Rodriguez said. “The way we find people and collections for our show is through spreading the word far and wide so that people know we’re coming to town.”

Producers emphasized that the show focuses strictly on private, hidden collections. The hosts do not visit retail stores, flea markets, shopping malls, auction houses, museums or any facilities open to the general public. Instead, the team is searching for large accumulations of unusual antiques, vintage signs, historical machinery and one-of-a-kind items tucked away in barns, basements, sheds or industrial yards.

“Keep in mind, we are looking for different, unusual and unique items — something we’ve never seen before with an extraordinary story,” Rodriguez said.

Area residents who own significant private collections or know collectors ready to sell items are encouraged to submit inquiries to the production team. Submissions should include the collector’s full name, phone number, city, state and a detailed description of the collection accompanied by photographs.

Inquiries can be submitted by email to [email protected] or by telephone at 646-493-2184.