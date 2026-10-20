Pahranagat Valley honors Coach Ginger Whipple’s volleyball legacy

Pahranagat Valley recognized longtime coach Ginger Whipple on Thursday, Oct. 15, during the Pahranagat Valley High School varsity volleyball game against Lund, honoring her 36 years of coaching and the generations of athletes she influenced.

Photo by Denise Houston

PVHS seniors Rylee Lewis & Allie Lasike present Coach Ginger Whipple flowers in honoring her legacy.

Whipple started the school’s first volleyball program in 1981 and built a dynasty that earned 22 state championships. During the recognition, she was credited with holding Nevada’s record for the most state volleyball championships.

Throughout her career, Whipple coached more than 200 individual players. The tribute highlighted her impact on each of those athletes and the legacy she established at Pahranagat Valley.

Following Whipple’s retirement, current coach Milly Walch continued the PVHS volleyball legacy, building on the foundation Whipple established. Walch was also one of Whipple’s athletes.

Whipple was presented with flowers as part of the tribute. Former players in attendance were asked to rise in recognition of their connection to her coaching legacy, while resounding applause filled the gym.

“She created a legacy. She was a dynasty,” the tribute stated before closing with, “Thank you, Coach Whipple.”