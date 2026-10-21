Deputies and K-9 seize 707 pounds of drugs in historic Lincoln County bust

A Lincoln County deputy’s vigilance, a fellow deputy’s backup and a trained K-9’s detection work led to the largest drug seizure in county history Oct. 13 near Ash Springs. Now, local officials say the seizure is also drawing attention to the use of rural highways to transport narcotics between larger population centers.

Courtesy photo

A Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office K-9 sits beside 13 storage totes containing more than 700 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl seized during an Oct. 13 traffic stop on U.S. 93 near Ash Springs.

The traffic stop on U.S. Highway 93 resulted in the recovery of approximately 677 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 30 pounds of suspected fentanyl, according to Lincoln County Sheriff Derek Foremaster.

“The initial reaction was shock, as this is the largest drug seizure in Lincoln County history,” Foremaster said.

The discovery began when a deputy stopped a northbound vehicle for speeding. According to Foremaster, the driver’s explanation of his travels raised suspicions. A second deputy responded, and a department K-9 alerted to the presence of drugs.

Foremaster provided additional details about the seizure during the Oct. 19 Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting, explaining that deputies conducting interdiction work are trained to recognize details that may indicate something beyond a routine traffic violation.

“It takes a special kind of deputy to make this stop,” Foremaster said. “The officers are trained to look for specific clues and factors, other contributing things that we see with the vehicle, and then when we see traffic violations.”

The driver, Francisco Joel Garcia Farias, 26, was arrested and faces two federal drug charges involving possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Federal officials estimated the approximately 30 pounds of suspected fentanyl represented roughly 7 million potentially lethal two-milligram doses, enough to exceed twice Nevada’s population.

For Kimberly Andrus, executive director of Lincoln Community Coalition of Nevada, the seizure highlighted the importance of the deputies’ work.

“I am grateful for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for their skills and dedication to serving our community,” Andrus said. “Without their efforts, the confiscated drugs would have made it to their intended destinations.”

Foremaster credited a private donation with making the department’s K-9 program possible.

“This was from a private donation that we got that dog, so this private donation has paid off,” Foremaster told commissioners.

After the discovery, the K-9 received a reward suited to a hardworking dog.

“The canine was given a big ‘play’ with his ball, and a few extra scratches,” Foremaster said.

The names of the deputies are being withheld for safety concerns.

The seizure included 13 large storage totes containing suspected narcotics. Foremaster told commissioners investigators believe the totes may have represented as many as 13 separate drop-off points. He said investigators also believe removing the shipment from circulation may have disrupted drug sales across the western United States for approximately two weeks.

Although investigators believe the shipment was traveling between larger population centers rather than destined for Lincoln County, Foremaster said intelligence from other agencies suggests increased enforcement along Interstate 15 and other heavily traveled routes is pushing traffickers toward less populated roads.

“We are not the easy, safe route,” Foremaster told commissioners.

Responding to that challenge requires deputies to remain alert while balancing highway enforcement with calls for service across the county.

“As a department, we have to purposefully modify schedules and change deputies’ days off,” Foremaster said.

During interdiction operations, Foremaster said the department generally places three to four deputies in an area so backup is nearby. Scheduling decisions must balance deputy safety and community coverage while limiting overtime and responsibly using taxpayer dollars.

Large narcotics investigations also present potential hazards, including exposure to dangerous substances and the possibility of accompanying vehicles or armed individuals.

The work continues well beyond finding the suspected drugs.

“The department’s partnership with HSI is imperative with a bust of this size,” Foremaster said.

Homeland Security Investigations provided resources the rural department could not supply alone. According to Foremaster, the Sheriff’s Office lacks the facilities and manpower to independently transport, store and process a seizure of this magnitude.

Weighing, labeling and logging the suspected narcotics alone would have required approximately 60 to 80 hours of deputy time, Foremaster estimated. Federal involvement also provides additional resources as the case moves through prosecution.

Andrus said the discovery should remind residents that rural communities are affected by drug trafficking even when the narcotics are believed to be headed elsewhere.

“We have a tendency to say that it is not our problem, or it does not affect us,” Andrus said. “But this truly indicates it is our problem, and it is coming through the heart of Lincoln County.”

Alongside enforcement, she emphasized prevention through family conversations, trusted mentors and community connections. The coalition offers six- and eight-week substance-use prevention classes for students and parents and partners with the Sheriff’s Office on prescription drug take-back events.

Foremaster said residents’ reactions to the seizure have generally been positive, with support for additional highway interdictions and continued drug enforcement.

He closed his update to commissioners by directing the credit back to the deputies involved.

“I’m not taking credit for it,” Foremaster said. “It’s definitely the officers that are out there. Great job on their part. We have a great department.”

Residents can report suspected drug activity through the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 775-962-5151.