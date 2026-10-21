Local riders bring home Championship honors from PMBR finals

Three local young bull riders wrapped up a season of competition on the Professional Miniature Bull Riders circuit with championship honors after competing in the PMBR Finals in Tremonton, Utah.

Truce Tolman, Stetson Steele and Brock Hansen qualified for the finals after a season that took the riders across Utah, Nevada, Oregon, Montana and Idaho. Between 34 rodeos and more than 60 performances, the families traveled an estimated 10,500 miles during the year.

Courtesy photo

Truce Tolman, Brock Hansen and Stetson Steele celebrate their accomplishments at the 2026 Professional Miniature Bull Riders Finals in Tremonton, Utah.

The finals kicked off with the first round Oct. 1. Steele won the junior division round, while Hansen finished fifth. Tolman placed second in the senior division.

The competition continued into the second round, where Tolman again finished second in the senior division. Hansen and Steele both bucked off in the junior division.

Steele returned in the third round to take first place, while Hansen bucked off. Tolman also bucked off during the third senior round.

The competition came down to the short round. Steele bucked off in the junior division, while Tolman turned in an impressive ride on a spinner to win the senior short round and move into the lead in the average by half a point.

After final results were calculated, Tolman earned the 2026 PMBR Senior World Championship, while Steele finished as the 2026 PMBR Junior Reserve World Champion.

The junior division is for riders ages 9 to 11, while the senior division includes riders ages 12 to 14.

Hansen finished eighth in the junior standings at the finals after entering the event with another season accomplishment already secured. He finished the regular Utah series as reserve champion.

The finals offered more than competition in the arena. PMBR riders also participated in a Farmers Feeding Families food drive, visited two elementary schools to teach students about bull riding and took part in a special needs rodeo.

After a season spent traveling from one rodeo to the next, the riders thanked their parents for supporting them and hauling them throughout the circuit, along with their grandparents for traveling to events and cheering them on.

For the three local riders, the long season ended with each earning recognition: a world championship for Tolman, a reserve world championship for Steele and a regular-season Utah reserve championship for Hansen.