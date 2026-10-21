Lynx honor seniors in final home game

Lincoln County High School honored its senior football players during Senior Night Oct. 16, marking their final home game as members of the Lynx football program. Seniors were escorted onto the field by parents and loved ones and recognized for their hard work and dedication throughout their high school football careers.

The recognition came during an exceptional season for the Lynx, allowing this year’s seniors to leave their home field undefeated and at the top of their league. With one regular-season game remaining, the seniors now look to close out their final season strong as the Lynx prepare for postseason play.