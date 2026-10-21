Medicare, Medicaid information session planned in Caliente

Changes to Medicare and Medicaid coverage are approaching in 2027, and Lincoln County residents will have an opportunity to learn more about their options during a free informational meeting in Caliente later this month.

Sheila Walker of Walker Insurance Advisors will host the meeting Tuesday, Oct. 27, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Olson Senior Center, 240 Front St.

The presentation will focus on Medicare and Medicaid plan options available for 2027, including changes to benefits and opportunities for residents to ask questions about their coverage.

The meeting comes as Nevada prepares to implement new Medicaid eligibility requirements under federal legislation passed earlier this year.

Beginning January 1, 2027, certain Medicaid expansion recipients, ages 19 to 64, will be required to complete at least eighty hours per month of qualifying activities, including employment, education, job training or community service, to maintain their coverage.

Exemptions are available for several groups, including adults 65 and older, pregnant individuals, parents of children under fourteen, people with disabilities and those with certain serious medical conditions.

Affected Medicaid recipients will also face more frequent eligibility reviews, making it important to keep their contact information current and respond to renewal notices.

Nevada Medicaid is encouraging recipients to review their eligibility, determine whether the new requirements apply to them and prepare ahead of their next renewal.

Medicare recipients also have changes to consider as they review coverage for the coming year.

Premiums, prescription drug coverage and available plan benefits can vary, making the annual enrollment period an opportunity to compare options.

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, allowing eligible recipients to review and make changes to their coverage for 2027.

Walker will discuss available plan options and answer questions during the hour-long presentation. The meeting is free, and attendees are not required to enroll in a plan.

For additional information, contact Walker at 312-622-3113 or [email protected].