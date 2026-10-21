Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge celebrates World Migratory Bird Day

Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge joined wildlife refuges around the world in celebrating World Migratory Bird Day Oct. 10, inviting residents and visitors to discover the beauty of migratory birds while learning how even simple observations can contribute to bird conservation.

This year’s theme, “Every Bird Counts – Your Observations Matter!” highlights the important role everyday people can play in protecting bird populations by observing, identifying and reporting the birds they encounter.

Pahranagat and Moapa Valley National Wildlife Refuges encouraged the public to participate in the celebration, with self-guided activities available at the Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center.

Located in the Pahranagat Valley near Alamo, the refuge provides an important habitat for migratory birds traveling through Southern Nevada. Its lakes, wetlands, marshes and surrounding desert landscape offer places for birds to rest, feed and find shelter during their seasonal journeys.

Throughout the year, the refuge attracts a variety of bird species, making it a popular destination for birdwatchers, photographers, nature enthusiasts and families looking to spend time outdoors.

Among the birds recently photographed at Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge were a Townsend’s warbler, a flock of American avocets and a flock of mallards. These species represent just a small portion of the diverse birdlife that can be observed throughout the refuge.

While visiting a national wildlife refuge offers an opportunity to experience birds in their natural habitat, participation in World Migratory Bird Day does not require traveling far from home.

Residents are encouraged to step outside and observe birds in their own backyards, neighborhoods, parks or other outdoor spaces. Whether identifying a familiar species or discovering something new, each observation can contribute to a greater understanding of bird populations and their movements.

Bird sightings can be submitted through citizen science platforms such as eBird and iNaturalist, where observations help researchers and conservation organizations collect valuable information about bird distribution, migration patterns and habitat use.

For Lincoln County residents, World Migratory Bird Day also serves as a reminder of the natural resources found close to home and the importance of preserving the habitats that wildlife depends upon.

From the wetlands of Pahranagat Valley to backyard trees and open desert landscapes, opportunities to appreciate and observe birds are all around.