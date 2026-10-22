Alamo Café Celebrates Grand opening with full house and community support

The Jane Whipple family celebrated the grand opening of Alamo Café on Saturday, Oct. 10, welcoming an enthusiastic crowd of residents and visitors. The restaurant remained full throughout the day, providing an exciting beginning for the new dining establishment.

The strong turnout reflected the community’s excitement for another local dining option and the opportunity to support a family-owned business in Pahranagat Valley.

The inspiration behind Alamo Café comes from the Whipple family’s agricultural roots and their vision of eventually incorporating their working farm and ranch into a farm-to-table dining experience.

While that vision will develop over time, the family is excited to offer a welcoming atmosphere and a diverse menu with something for nearly everyone.

Guests can choose from breakfast selections, burgers, salads, wraps, soups, steak options and salmon. The café also features a dirty soda bar. The family intentionally developed the menu to offer familiar favorites along with choices they hope will bring something unique to the valley.

Preparing to open the café required considerable time, dedication and hard work, but the family shared that the rewards have far outweighed the struggles.

Beyond serving meals, the Whipple family hopes Alamo Café will become a gathering place where neighbors, families and travelers can enjoy good food and good company.

For convenience, the restaurant will also offer online ordering, call-in orders and pickup service.

Effective Oct. 14, Alamo Café has announced updated operating hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The café is closed Sunday.

As the café continues to establish its operations, hours may be adjusted to best serve the community. Visitors, particularly those traveling from surrounding communities or longer distances, are encouraged to call ahead to confirm current hours.

“We are excited to serve our community. We want to be a place where locals and visitors want to relax and have a good meal with good people,” the family shared. “We’re excited to see everyone there.”

Alamo Café is located at 175 Broadway St. in Alamo. To confirm operating hours, inquire about updates or place call-in orders, contact 775-725-3775.