Alamo Town Board addresses growth, maintenance and street signs

Planning for Alamo’s future led discussion at the Sept. 16 town board meeting, with attention to the master plan, infrastructure, fencing and maintenance.

Cory Lytle outlined the county’s master plan update and encouraged local participation in Alamo’s community plan. The existing master plan was adopted in 2007, while the zoning code dates to 2005.

Lytle explained that the plan establishes goals and policies, while zoning changes follow a separate process. He encouraged consideration of transportation, parks, funding and long-term energy capacity and described efforts to simplify land-use classifications and accommodate combined residential and commercial development.

Resident Betsy Whipple requested clearer livestock fencing guidelines, citing neighboring properties and a water easement, and proposed standards identified in Nevada statutes. Discussion covered property rights, town authority and the statutes’ application. Lytle said specific county fencing requirements would require an ordinance process. No standards were adopted, but members supported further review. Whipple also requested planning for additional power capacity.

The board approved up to $1,500 for a senior center refrigerator and approved cemetery policies for fiscal year 2026–2027. Members also made outside organizations responsible for selecting food vendors for their town events.

Maintenance discussion included irrigation leaks, sprinkler replacements and burned-out recreational facility lights. PVHS softball coach Mike Sparrow reported a leak near the softball field and suggested adding an irrigation valve and planting trees during repairs. Whipple offered to donate trees in memory of her late brother, Dalton.

Commissioner Poulsen reported that the Alamo Sports Complex project had been awarded to Pearson Brothers and warned that the RTC street-sign project’s Nov. 11 deadline would receive no further extensions.

Mike Ray reported vandalism at an AT&T tower and thefts at Coyote Springs. Two stolen UTVs were recovered but were unusable. Responding to concerns about roaming animals, he described limited enforcement options and the lack of an animal control facility.

Budget discussion emphasized prioritizing maintenance during a tight fiscal year.

At a separate emergency meeting Sept. 30, the board approved Pearson Brothers’ $45,600 bid to complete the street-sign project.

The bid exceeded the $26,891.97 available in the project’s Regional Transportation Commission fund by $18,708.03. The board was advised it could apply for additional RTC funding, which would require another RTC meeting before the Nov. 11 deadline.

Pearson said pricing was per sign, meaning the final cost could be lower. The board was also advised work could begin using existing funds while additional funding was pursued.

Shasta Laird moved to approve the bid, with Aaron Egbert seconding by phone. The motion passed, with Nick Pearson and Skyler Smallwood abstaining.

The next Alamo Town Board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.