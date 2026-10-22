Lincoln County Photo Festival focuses on Panaca

Photographers spent the weekend exploring Lincoln County from behind the lens as the 2026 Lincoln County Photo Festival returned Oct. 9-11. The annual festival offered three days of workshops, challenges and opportunities to capture everything from western life and desert landscapes to portraits and the night sky, with this year’s festival focused on exploring and highlighting Panaca.

Photo by Loralee Cheeney

Participants and volunteers from the 2026 Lincoln County Photo Festival gather for a group photo during the Oct. 9-11 event in Panaca.

The event began Friday afternoon at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Panaca, where participants checked in and attended orientation before heading out for the first evening sessions.

Returning instructors Marcy Harper, Mark Olson and Mikel Conrad were joined this year by Sue Beauchamp, bringing a range of experience in portrait, commercial, fine art, landscape and cinematic photography to the festival.

Harper is a certified professional photographer and holds a Craftsman Degree through the Professional Photographers of America. She specializes in people and product photography and has taught photography at UNLV. Olson has more than 45 years of photography experience, including 31 years teaching photography and videography at the College of Southern Nevada, and has been visiting and photographing Lincoln County for over 30 years.

Conrad specializes in portraiture and cinematic photography and brings more than 30 years of experience behind the camera. New to the festival this year, Beauchamp is a Las Vegas-based fine art photographer whose work combines technical photography with creative approaches to landscapes and the American West.

Friday evening gave participants their first opportunity to put those skills to work with two nighttime sessions. Conrad and Olson led participants to the Panaca Kilns for “The Cosmos: Night Sky & Light Painting,” while Harper and Beauchamp led a haunting light session at the Panaca Cemetery focused on creating atmospheric night portraits.

Saturday morning began back at the fairgrounds with a photo scavenger hunt. After reviewing the rules, photographers spread out in search of images that fit a variety of categories, including reflections, specific colors, people, movement and other challenges designed to encourage participants to look at their surroundings in new ways.

After submitting their qualifying images and breaking for lunch, photographers and instructors divided into four groups for a series of afternoon workshops.

Olson’s group headed to the rodeo grounds for “Dust, Grit and Glory,” where local riders and horses gave photographers an opportunity to practice capturing barrel racing and other fast-moving western action.

Conrad’s group focused on “Cowboy Storytelling Through the Lens,” with local models dressed in western and ranch wear posing as photographers worked with portraits, gear and natural light.

Meanwhile, Harper’s group worked on western product photography and creating a story through images, while Beauchamp’s group headed to Rattlesnake Point to explore landscapes in black and white.

Following a short break, photographers rotated again for a second round of sessions. Conrad’s group continued working with western portrait photography, while Olson’s group headed to the rodeo grounds for more action photography. Harper and Beauchamp shifted their groups toward golden-hour landscapes and western scenes as the sun began to set, with Harper leading photographers at the hot springs and Beauchamp heading to Teapot Arch.

Saturday concluded back at the fairgrounds with a cowboy dinner, awards, raffle, social time and slide show.

Winners of the morning scavenger hunt were announced during the evening, with Gina Geldbeck Hall of Las Vegas taking first place after completing the most categories and submitting images that most accurately met the challenges.

Throughout the night, raffle prizes ranged from photography gear and figurines to gift cards. The grand prize was a copy of Conrad’s recently released 250 Faces of Service & Sacrifice, a photography book featuring portraits of veterans from various locations alongside their individual stories of military service and sacrifice.

The festival continued Sunday morning with final sessions at the fairgrounds. Participants could choose “Final Frames,” a western fine art photo walk with Conrad, or “Creative Lens Tricks & In-Camera Magic” with Harper.

Wind and periods of rain created an additional challenge for photographers Saturday and Sunday, but the changing weather did little to slow the weekend’s activities.

The festival gave photographers opportunities to experiment with a variety of styles and techniques while using Panaca and the surrounding landscape as their backdrop. From horses, ranch wear and western products to historic locations, desert landscapes and dark skies, familiar scenes became opportunities to learn something new behind the camera.

Lincoln County Authority of Tourism volunteers, who hosted the festival, were glad to see many returning participants among this year’s group and thanked the Lincoln County residents, models, riders and businesses who once again helped make the weekend possible.