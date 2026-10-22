Lynx stay undefeated with 58-28 win vs. Needles

The Lincoln County High School football team improved to 9-0 this season and 3-0 in league play with a 58-28 home drubbing of the Needles Mustangs on Friday, Oct. 16. Sophomore Braydon Miller led the Lynx with 152 yards rushing on just five carries. He ran in one touchdown and caught another for 31 yards.

Photo by Charles Reifsnyder

Lincoln Willingham (54) stops a Needles running back deep in Needles territory.

LCHS senior quarterback Kavon Almaraz completed five of six passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns—connecting with junior Daxton Donohue twice for 61 yards and one score. He also found classmate Ryder Stoker for a 20-yard touchdown. Almaraz also ran 10 times for 121 yards and three touchdowns.

“I can’t say enough about the buy-in offensively. Our O-line is setting the tone, blocking tremendously. Our skill guys are following suit and making crucial blocks down in and down out,” LCHS head coach Kevin Hannig said. “We have 10 guys blocking a lot of the time, and they’re doing a phenomenal job. Our success on the ground is opening up the passing game, and we’re getting efficient there as well.”

The Lynx were ultra-efficient on offense, amassing 427 total yards on 35 plays. That’s an average of 12.2 yards per play. LCHS rushed for 282 yards and threw for 136.

Junior Mason Sinay played a big part on both sides of the ball, catching one pass for 55 yards and forcing and recovering a fumble. Stoker also deflected a pass that junior Coy Whitney intercepted.

“Defensively we’re playing well. We hurt ourselves with some offsides penalties in crucial situations and we didn’t tackle well at times.

Lincoln County finishes the season on the road at White Pine (4-3, 2-0), Thursday, Oct. 29. Given that the Bobcats are also unbeaten in league play, the game will decide who wins the Southern 2A regular season championship and the top seed in the playoffs.