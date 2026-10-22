OBITUARY: Donald Ray Adams

Donald Ray Adams

Donald Ray Adams passed away October 14, 2026, surrounded by loved ones. He leaves behind a legacy of love, hard work, and service to the people and communities that meant so much to him.



Don was born October 31, 1947, to Don and Carma Adams in East Ely, Nevada. The second of six children, he grew up in Ely, Lane City, and Geyser Ranch, before settling in Pioche Nevada. On a walk-through his first day at Lincoln County High School, Don saw Dottie Brown sitting in an English class and was instantly smitten. He said that girl was going to be his wife. On September 23, 1967, he kept that promise. Together, Don and Dottie built a beautiful life centered on family and service.



Don was a hard worker, starting his first job at 12 years old. Don worked at the Kennecott smelting facility in McGill, Nevada. When that closed he was able to get a job with Nevada Power in Moapa. When he left Nevada Power Don and Dottie decided to try and grow their cleaning company, and they were able to make a good living through that endeavor.



Don was very patriotic and spent much of his time volunteering in the community. When he lived in McGill he served on the town council where he worked to improve the park, upgrading baseball fields and bringing in a new playground to the small community. He also volunteered for the Boy Scouts where he was involved in developing Camp Success in the mountains above Ely. He was awarded the Silver Beaver Award for his service to the Scouting program.



Don moved his family to Moapa Valley in 1983. Again, he found love in serving others and the community. He was a Pirate through and through and spent many years serving on the Booster Club (several years after his kids graduated from high school). He volunteered as the chairman of the Clark County Fair & Rodeo board for 20 years. In his retirement he volunteered at the Lost City Museum and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints through their Family History Department, extracting data from on-line newspapers.



Don showed his love through action by showing up, lending a hand, and doing the work that needed to be done. He took pride in his family, his country, and the communities he called home. His generosity and dedication touched many lives, and his example of service will live in those who knew and loved him.



Don is survived by his wife, Dottie; his children: Dena (Chris) Zundel, Don (Jenni) Adams, David (Sam) Adams, and Darbie Adams; his grandchildren: Ashley (DJ) Schwartz, Laura Zundel, Taylor (Scott) Christensen, Cody (Mike Conn) Adams, Connor Adams, Caleb (Noelle) Adams, Cayden Adams, Kyle Adams, Kohen Turner and Adalynn O’Hara; his great grandchildren: Sophia, Harper, and Caroline Schwartz; his siblings: Ken (Suzie) Adams, Diane (Felix) Murrin, and Rick (Mona, deceased) Adams; and his sister-in-law, Teresa Adams. He is preceded in death by his parents, Don and Carma Adams; and his siblings: Mike, Christopher, and Joe Adams.



A visitation will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Logandale West Stake Center, Saturday, October 31, 2026 9:30-10:30 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 11:00 a.m. Graveside services will follow at the Logandale Cemetery.



The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.