PV VB secures top seed in regional playoffs

The Pahranagat Valley High School girls volleyball team finished its regular season with a win over Adelson at home on Senior Night, Tuesday, Oct. 20. It won’t be the last home game for seniors Allie Lasike and Rylee Lewis, however, as PVHS hosts the Southern 1A Playoffs starting at noon on Saturday, Oct. 31.

The Lady Panthers handled Adelson with ease, 25-4, 25-12, 25-4. Sophomore Lia Rowley had ten kills to lead the team, and junior Sierra Matthews added six. On Friday, Oct. 16, Pahranagat Valley pummeled Sandy Valley, 25-3, 25-12, 25-12. Lasike had seven kills, and Rowley added eight. Sophomore Zoe Lasike hit 14 good serves, and Matthews had 15.

PVHS had its biggest test against Lund (23-6-1, 9-0) on Thursday, Oct. 15. The Lady Mustangs won in straight sets, 25-14, 25-23, 25-16.

“We still had a hard time executing and finishing the third ball with a kill. We had a lot of hitting errors…if we get that fixed like we have been working on and practicing we will be contenders,” said PVHS head coach Milly Walch. “We played good defense. Our libero Reagan [Shumway] had 46 good digs. She played fantastic. Kayda [Walch] had 10 touches on the block. We can turn those into a block kill. We only missed four serves, so to me we learned and can become better because of the loss.”

The Lady Panthers travel for a non-league contest at Moapa Valley on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m., and will host fourth-seeded Laughlin at noon on Saturday, Oct. 31. PVHS is 2-0 against the Cougars (11-6, 7-4) this season, having dropped just one set in those matches. The most recent match was settled in straight sets. The league championship will be played at 4 p.m. on Halloween.