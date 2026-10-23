Panaca Stake youth strengthen faith, friendships at conference

Young men and young women ages 14 to 18 from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered Saturday, Oct. 17, for the Panaca Stake Youth Conference, an all-day event centered on strengthening faith, building friendships and enjoying fellowship with youth from throughout the stake.

Photo by Denise Houston

Youth gather during the Panaca Stake Youth Conference Oct. 17 at the 4-H Camp in Alamo.

The conference began at 9 a.m. at the 4-H Camp in Alamo, where participants took part in activities including capture the flag, volleyball and a get-to-know-you activity that encouraged youth from different communities to meet and build new friendships. Cheeseburgers and chips were served for lunch.

Following the daytime activities, participants traveled by school bus to the Panaca Stake Center for an evening of spiritual instruction, dinner and dancing.

Patriarch Rob Mathews addressed the youth at 5 p.m. with a message focused on testimonies and strengthening their faith.

Following the presentation, participants enjoyed a dinner catered by Olive Garden before gathering for an evening dance. The dance concluded at 10 p.m., bringing the full day of activities to a close.

The youth conference followed another recent gathering centered on faith and fellowship. Just a week earlier, families and community members gathered Sunday, Oct. 11, at the Panaca Stake Center for a special fireside featuring Christian singer, songwriter and composer Kenneth Cope.

Aimee Katschke, Young Women president of the Meadow Valley Ward, introduced Cope and shared that the friendship between their families began when she was a child. When she was nine, Katschke and her family traveled to Turkey with Cope to perform.

Throughout the evening, Cope combined music, humor and personal stories with expressions of his faith in Jesus Christ. He shared letters children had written to God and spoke about the example of service set by his father, which inspired his song “Man in the Sun.”

Through his music and storytelling, Cope encouraged those attending to develop a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and share Christ’s love with others. The fireside concluded with fellowship over cookies and milk.