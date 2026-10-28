Alamo Rodeo Rodeo October 23-25

The Alamo Rodeo brought young competitors from across Nevada to town Oct. 23-25, with Alamo Rodeo Club members earning strong finishes. Gatlin Sleppy won the junior high high-point saddle, while Hadlee Steele was named the junior high girls rookie.

The weekend at the Alamo Rodeo Grounds gave club members an opportunity to compete close to home, celebrated senior Cade Steward and welcomed three Alamo youngsters participating in their first rodeo. Activities began Friday with rifle shooting and cutting, with cutting held at Whipple Ranch, before continuing Saturday and Sunday with roping, riding and timed events.

In high school competition, Raelee Christian won the girls cutting average with a combined score of 144. She also partnered with Bryce Fears to win the team-roping average, completing their runs in 8.80 and 7.11 seconds. Christian finished fourth in the goat-tying average with a combined time of 18.580 seconds and earned points in breakaway and pole bending.

Shelby Fry earned five first-round points in goat tying with a 10.94-second run and also competed in barrels, poles and team roping. Tegun Sleppy finished fifth in breakaway by total points, recording runs of 3.76 and 5.31 seconds, and completed both team-roping rounds with Luis Robles.

Steward recorded a 15.19-second second-round tie-down run and earned team-roping points with Lane Byrd following an 11.04-second run.

Saturday’s senior shoutout recognized the people who supported Steward throughout his rodeo years. He thanked his parents for believing in him through good times and difficult ones, along with his grandparents, aunts and uncles. His message also recognized Mason and his cousins for growing up beside him, and CJ and Lane for their years of roping together.

“Here’s to one last ride and whatever comes next,” his message concluded.

Steward, who lives in Logandale, is the grandson of Robert and Sherri Steele.

In junior high competition, Gatlin Sleppy finished second in the boys goat-tying and tie-down averages, recording combined times of 23.890 and 74.200 seconds, respectively. He and Quinn Shippy finished second in the ribbon-roping average, while he and Anna Matson took third in the team-roping average.

Hadlee Steele, also Robert and Sherri Steele’s granddaughter, won the pole-bending average with a combined time of 44.603 seconds and the opening barrel round in 18.772 seconds. She also placed third in the breakaway average and sixth in the goat-tying average.

Milo Albers, a Las Vegas resident representing the Alamo club, won junior high bull riding with scores of 66 and 70. Emmett Knaub won the opening round with a 70 and tied for second in total points. Knaub and Steele also finished fourth in the ribbon-roping average.

Cooper Christian partnered with Chance Thomas for second in the team-roping average and finished sixth in the boys goat-tying average. He placed fifth in rifle shooting with a score of 205, while Knaub finished ninth with 138. Hunter Albers also competed in rifle shooting.

Adlee Robinson finished 10th in barrels by total points and earned points in breakaway and goat tying.

Those hometown performances accompany strong season standings, which reflect accumulated points from all rodeos rather than the Alamo event alone. Raelee Christian leads high school girls all-around with 332 points, while Steward ranks eighth in boys all-around with 108.

In junior high, Steele ranks second in girls all-around with 368 points and holds top-six positions in four individual events. Knaub ranks fifth in boys all-around with 304 points, including second in breakaway and bull riding. Cooper Christian, Gatlin Sleppy and Robinson also hold top-10 event standings, while Milo Albers ranks fourth in bull riding.

For Harper Robinson, Evie Davis and Ernie Higbee, the hometown event marked their first rodeo. Higbee finished seventh in high school rifle shooting with a score of 236.

Outside the arena, FFA members served food and refreshments and held a silent auction. Jess Eary won Sunday’s Alamo Rodeo Club pig raffle, featuring a pig donated by Hiko Heritage Farm and processing provided by Two Pigs Custom Meats.

The next rodeo is Nov. 6-8 at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Logandale during the Pomegranate Festival. Produced by the Moapa HS/JH Rodeo Club, it will include high school and junior high competition and cutting.