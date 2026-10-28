Cannon family donates new stage lighting, sound and curtains to Pahranagat Valley High School

Gift from Michael and Jennifer Cannon gives students from preschool through high school a modern stage to perform on

Courtesy Photo

The Panthers logo shines on the new stage at Pahranagat Valley High School.

Students across Pahranagat Valley will take the stage this year under new lights, with a new sound system and new curtains, thanks to a donation from Michael and Jennifer Cannon. The gift, valued at approximately $125,000, covers all-new equipment along with design and installation, at no cost to the school. It replaces stage systems that had served Pahranagat Valley High School for four decades.

“Our town has a great focus on student athletes, and rightfully so,” said Michael Cannon. “But we also have a lot of students who are talented in the arts, and their hard work and achievements deserve to be properly seen and heard as well.”

Brooke Foremaster, principal of Pahranagat Valley High School and Middle School, said the gift will reach well beyond the classroom.

“A donation like this doesn’t just impact our schools, but the whole community,” she said. “This investment will have a lasting impact on all of our students, pre-K through 12, by providing an amazing space where they can showcase their talents, celebrate accomplishments and create memorable school experiences for years to come.”

The stage hosts plays, concerts, assemblies and community events, and it has become home to a growing elementary musical theater program. Three years ago, music teacher Kyla Linares brought Pahranagat Valley Elementary School into the Smith Center’s Disney Musicals in Schools program, and through it, students have traveled to the Smith Center in Las Vegas to see a professional performance firsthand.

“Kyla has done an amazing job,” said Mike Sparrow, principal of Pahranagat Valley Elementary School. “We got to go down to the Smith Center, and you see all the lights and the sound system and how it really adds to the production. If you have a place where you can go and perform at your best, it’s going to make a big difference for these kids.”

“I honestly don’t know if words can fully express how grateful I am for this incredibly generous donation,” Linares said. “As a music teacher, one of the most rewarding parts of my job is watching students discover their talents, gain confidence and have the opportunity to share what they can do with their families and community. Beginning with Disney Musicals, we have been building something that I hope will become a lasting part of our school and community.”

The upgrade replaces the stage’s old lights with energy-efficient LED fixtures that can produce any color, along with lights along the front of the stage to wash the new curtains. Three new spotlights can project images onto the stage, starting with the Panthers logo, and can be used for scenery in school plays. A new sound system with professional speakers, new microphones and a digital mixing were also installed. The lighting board was chosen so students can learn to run shows themselves.

Community members will get their first look at the new stage this school year. Elementary students begin rehearsals for their spring musical this fall. The whole school will present a Christmas program, and the musical will run for two to three nights of community performances in late February or early March.

Sparrow said the new equipment will help the audience as much as the performers.

“We’re also working to help our students understand what it’s like to be a good audience member, and this will definitely enhance that—the sound will be better, the lighting, all of it,” he said.

The system was designed by Tina Rath of Main Light, with Kenny Miller of Gear Tech, and installed by Pat Bash and Eddie Bash of In-House Productions in Las Vegas. Bobby Foremaster trained on the new equipment, with children enrolled in the theater program also slated to receive operational training.