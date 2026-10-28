Lady Panthers fall at Moapa Valley 3-0

The Pahranagat Valley High School girls volleyball team struggled returning serve at Moapa Valley on Thursday, Oct. 22. The Lady Pirates scored 15 aces en route to a 25-19, 25-20, 25-18 win.

“When we play bigger schools we learn even if we lose. They’re good matches for us to work on improvements and things we’ve struggled with, and it’s nice to try to strive for that next level,” PVHS head coach Milly Walch said. “It was a good match for us. Win or lose, we came out with more confidence, and more prepared for the next match.”

Moapa Valley proved to be a good test prior to the playoffs starting on Saturday, Oct. 31 in Alamo. MVHS junior Phoebe Leavitt proved to be a problem, hitting six aces, digging eight balls and delivering 13 assists. With the loss, the Lady Panthers finish the regular season 15-7 overall and a perfect 8-0 in Southern 1A league play.

“We learned we can play up, and we can play really good defense. Our serves were good and our digs and passes were great. We continue to prove we are a good team, and we’re fighters,” said Walch. “Proud of the girls and what we have accomplished. We look forward to regionals this Saturday at home and defending our statement to be number one in the Southern division.”

The Lady Panthers host Laughlin at noon on Saturday, Oct. 31. They dropped just one set to the Cougars in their pair of matches this season. The most recent match at Laughlin was a straight-set victory by PVHS on Sept. 29.

With a win, Pahranagat Valley would face either second-seeded Word of Life (8-4) or three seed Liberty Baptist (8-4) in the Southern 1A Championship 30 minutes after the semifinal matches conclude. The two regional finalists will qualify for the 1A State Volleyball Playoffs starting on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas.