LCLEA endorses Foremaster

The Lincoln County Law Enforcement Association voted “by an overwhelming majority” to endorse Sheriff Derek Foremaster for reelection.

The labor group, which represents rank-and-file deputies within the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and is affiliated with Teamsters Local 14 and the Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers, first backed Foremaster in 2022. That decision marked the first time in the organization’s history that it formally endorsed a candidate for county sheriff.

In announcing the renewed endorsement on Oct. 25, union officials highlighted Foremaster’s focus on proactive policing and aggressive narcotics interdiction across the county. Under his administration, the sheriff’s office revived its K-9 program, deploying two narcotics detection dogs, including one trained in tracking and apprehension. Association leadership pointed to an interdiction traffic stop along U.S. Highway 93 that yielded 677 pounds of methamphetamine and 30 pounds of fentanyl, an intercept characterized by department officials as potentially the largest illegal drug seizure in Nevada history.

The association also recognized operational and administrative enhancements secured over Foremaster’s first term. Those included modernizing patrol vehicles and gear, achieving full staffing across the patrol division and negotiating a new deputy employment contract. The association noted expanded public services in southern Lincoln County by introducing electronic fingerprinting. It also highlighted detention facility efforts to boost jail security, relocate dispatch operations outside the detention area and generate county revenue through external inmate housing contracts.

Beyond facility upgrades, the union praised the Sheriff’s Office community presence and transparent communication. Foremaster established the Cops for Kids initiative, increased deputy involvement inside local schools, provided holiday support for families in need and maintained consistent public updates through media channels and attendance at local government meetings, LCLEA noted. Association representatives also commended Foremaster, Undersheriff Darrin Woodworth and departmental command staff for maintaining an active presence in the field by routinely answering calls for service and providing frontline patrol coverage.