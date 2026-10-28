Lincoln County first responders report 129 calls for service

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported 129 calls for service during the week of Oct. 19-25, including vehicle crashes, investigations and calls for assistance.

Two single-vehicle rollovers sent individuals to the hospital, one in Ursine and another near Pioche. The Ursine crash also resulted in one arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence. A separate collision involving a vehicle and a deer near Pioche caused no injuries.

Deputies made arrests in connection with an assault call in Caliente and a domestic call in Panaca. Two additional individuals were arrested following the execution of a search warrant on Mount Wilson.

A runaway juvenile reported in Hiko was located unharmed and without incident. Deputies also responded to a child abuse call in Caliente, which was referred to the Division of Child and Family Services.

The Sheriff’s Office handled two coroner cases, one in Pioche and another near Caliente. Both deceased individuals were transported to the Clark County Coroner’s Office to determine their causes of death.

The Pahranagat Valley Volunteer Fire District reported two calls during the past week, according to Fire Chief Derek Bowman.

Fire and medical personnel joined the Highway Patrol in assisting a stranded motorist on State Route 375 near Hancock Summit. The vehicle had run out of fuel and had a dead battery. The occupant reported feeling cold and was assessed by medical personnel before declining further care. Responders provided fuel, jump-started the vehicle and escorted the motorist to a gas station.

Firefighters also responded to a semi-truck near Industrial Storage after its rear axle overheated and caught fire. Crews extinguished the fire and returned to service.