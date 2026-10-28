Television service outage affects Lincoln County

The Lincoln County Television District is working to restore several channels that have been unavailable since last week.

According to a public notice, the outage is also affecting the White Pine County Television District. Local technicians have attempted multiple repairs but have not yet been able to restore normal service.

A lead technician from White Pine County is scheduled to assist Lincoln County crews Saturday, Oct. 31, with further troubleshooting.

The district thanked residents for their patience and said additional updates will be provided as information becomes available.