Farm Bureau Invites Community Input

About 30 people gathered at Alamo Café Oct. 22 for the Lincoln County Farm Bureau annual meeting, discussing agriculture’s future over dinner sponsored by IFA.

The gathering emphasized that farmers’ and ranchers’ experiences help shape Farm Bureau policy.

Members reelected President Mathieu Lister, Vice President Maggie Lamb and Treasurer Eduardo Guzman. They reviewed accomplishments, including feeding about 300 people at the Lincoln County Fair, networking and policy work with the state Farm Bureau and restoring the county organization’s nonprofit standing.

Lamb explained how producers’ concerns move through the policy process to identify solutions for agricultural operations.

Data centers drew discussion. Meeting materials outlined existing Nevada Farm Bureau policy, addressing their location and effects on agricultural land, power costs, water use, water quality and the environment. Members discussed stronger protections and clearer local standards and were encouraged to submit suggestions.

Energy development raised concerns about grazing land. Cannon Ranch manager Paul Mathews said two energy companies were seeking acreage affecting his grazing range. He recalled opposing a similar threat about a decade earlier and feeling blindsided after believing it resolved.

Local food sales were another focus. A policy handout described Farm Bureau’s legislative work with local producers, cottage food businesses and food-to-fork operations. It outlined support for direct sales of minimally processed foods through a Nevada Department of Agriculture program with producer certification.

Participants discussed licensing, inspection and food safety requirements for cottage food operations. Producers were encouraged to seek guidance through the Nevada Department of Agriculture and University of Nevada, Reno Extension in Caliente.

Plans for 2027 included returning to the county fair, membership drives, a policy meeting and community outreach, including participation in Cinco de Mayo and the fall festival. Agricultural education, school visits, the Ag Wagon, FFA and 4-H were discussed. Guzman highlighted social media’s role in informing residents and encouraging participation.

A proposed youth livestock show was left for future discussion.

Nevada Farm Bureau President Bevan Lister encouraged community service, education and agricultural leadership, describing Nevada’s distances as “a lot of islands in a sea of sagebrush.”

He encouraged nonmembers to join online to support the organization’s work. Members also sought volunteers.

The 107th Nevada Farm Bureau Annual Meeting is Nov. 11-13 at Santa Fe Station in Las Vegas.

Attendees applauded Alamo Café for hosting and were encouraged to speak up, ask questions and bring solutions.

“You live it. We need to hear it,” the meeting’s message emphasized.

For information, email [email protected]. Follow Lincoln County Farm Bureau on Facebook or @lincolncounty_nvfarmbureau on Instagram.