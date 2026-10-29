Panthers clinch state playoff game vs. Sandy Valley

With a 56-12 victory over Spring Mountain, the Pahranagat Valley High School football team earned a playoff berth with one game remaining in the regular season.

Against a shorthanded Spring Mountain on Friday, Oct. 23, the Panthers nearly eclipsed 500 yards of offense and allowed just 173 yards to the Eagles. Pahranagat Valley opened the game with 26 unanswered points.

“Spring was down a few kids which I think hurt them, but our kids played pretty well,” said PVHS head coach Brett Hansen.

Junior quarterback Bronson Fiatoa started the scoring with a 68-yard rushing touchdown. Sophomore tight end Braxton Walch caught a 19-yard touchdown pass to make it 12-0, and Fiatoa ran for 35 yards and a score to make the first-quarter score 18-0.

Senior running back Rex Marshall punched it in from one yard out to make it 26-0 before Spring Mountain connected on a 41-yard touchdown pass to get on the scoreboard. Sophomore running back Lane Spencer answered that score by breaking a 36-yard touchdown run to close the half at 34-6.

Marshall pushed the PVHS advantage to 42-6 with a five-yard touchdown run before the Eagles answered by returning the ensuing kickoff 60 yards for a score. Another goalline rushing touchdown by Fiatoa made it 50-12, and he’d score for a fourth time with a 10-yard run to make it 56-12 in fourth quarter. Fiatoa finished with 14 carries for 174 yards. Marshall ran 17 times for 162 yards and two scores.

Next up for the Panthers is hosting Round Mountain (3-4) on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. The Panthers are locked into the Southern 1A two seed and will face third-seeded Sandy Valley in the quarterfinals on either Nov. 6 or Nov. 7. The game will kickoff at 7 p.m. at PVHS. The Panthers beat Sandy Valley 20-14 on Oct. 16.

“Nothing really changes for us for RM even with everything,” Hansen said. “We need to get better so everyone that is available will be playing. Need all the reps we can get.”