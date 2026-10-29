Senator tours renovated Pioche Apartments

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto visited Pioche Saturday, Oct. 24, touring Nevada Rural Housing’s Pioche Apartments alongside the organization’s executive director, Bill Brewer, maintenance technician Michelle Anthony and Pioche Apartments manager Relena Hanley.

Pioche Apartments maintenance technician Michelle Anthony, U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, apartment manager Relena Hanley and Nevada Rural Housing Executive Director Bill Brewer gather during the senator’s Oct. 24 visit.

During the visit, Cortez Masto toured the apartments and was shown before-and-after photographs documenting the property’s transformation from deteriorating World War II-era housing into a 32-unit affordable housing development. She expressed satisfaction with the improvements and the upgraded living conditions residents are now enjoying.

The $15.7 million redevelopment is approaching the first anniversary of its construction completion in December 2025.

The stop connects with Cortez Masto’s interest in affordable housing development and federal programs that help communities address housing needs, particularly in rural areas where construction costs and limited housing availability present additional challenges.

Pioche Apartments was developed using a combination of funding sources, including the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program. Cortez Masto has supported legislation addressing that program and other federal housing initiatives.

The development includes 24 one-bedroom and eight two-bedroom apartments. According to Nevada Rural Housing, long-term affordability requirements are intended to keep the units available to qualifying households.

Saturday’s tour provided an opportunity to see the completed redevelopment and learn how the apartments are serving Lincoln County residents nearly a year after construction was completed.