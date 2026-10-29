Sheriff’s Office receives traffic safety grant, prepares for Tip a Cop fundraiser

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded $14,500 through the Nevada Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety Joining Forces program for federal fiscal year 2027.

The program provides funding for coordinated traffic enforcement efforts involving multiple law enforcement agencies, with an emphasis on reducing crashes, preventing traffic fatalities and improving roadway safety.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the funding will support deputies conducting traffic enforcement along Lincoln County’s highways and rural roads.

The department also reminded motorists to follow posted speed limits, avoid distracted driving, wear seat belts and never drive under the influence.

In addition to its traffic-safety efforts, the Sheriff’s Office is preparing for its annual Tip a Cop fundraiser, scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Side Track Restaurant, 190 Clover St. in Caliente.

During the event, community members can enjoy dinner while supporting the department’s Cops 4 Kids program. All tips collected throughout the evening will benefit the program, which brings events like the First Responders Night Out earlier this summer.

The restaurant will offer a $15 dinner special featuring Chicken Antonello with soup or salad and garlic knots.

The evening will also include an appearance by Santa, giving families an opportunity to participate in the fundraiser while enjoying a night out.

The event gives residents a chance to interact with local law enforcement outside their regular duties while supporting the Cops 4 Kids program.