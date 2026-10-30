Grassroots racing runs deep across Lincoln County trails

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Dave “KornDawg” Martin speeds toward the finish line on his No. 23 motorcycle during the 2026 Nevada State Racing Association Wild West Hare Scrambles held north of Pioche on Aug. 22, securing the 55+ Championship title.

On November 13, 2023, about 33 miles outside La Paz, Mexico, Eric Holt was living his highest aspirations as a dirt bike racer.

He had begun the first leg of the Baja 1000, one of the world’s most prestigious and grueling off-road endurance events. Months of preparation led to this moment as Holt and his blue-and-white Husqvarna 450 darted across desert blackness, a single headlight illuminating the two-track trail.

“When I get on a bike, my mind goes clear,” Holt said recently. “Any of my stresses, worries, different stuff—it all goes away, and [I’m just] in the moment.”

Holt was focused on the 260-mile leg of a 1,300-mile course that would take his Norman Racing team up the Baja California Peninsula. The team that Holt founded was poised to compete for a top finish.

Then everything went dark.

Holt reached a rock bed at 60 miles per hour, and powerful jolts from the wheels running over the rocks shook a connection loose, causing the bike’s headlight to fail.

In an instant, he saw nothing, not the trail or the brush and cactus on each side.

“You couldn’t see your hand in front of your face,” he said. “I grabbed the brakes, tried to get the bike stopped, and the rear end clipped another rock and kind of pitched the bike sideways, and I was just along for the ride.”

That single wire brought Holt to the ground, dashing his hopes on a moonless night in the Mexico desert. His neck was broken. He was alone, two hours from help and 1,300 miles from his home in Lincoln County.

Holt’s is one of hundreds of grassroots racing journeys born and bred in the county. Over the last 60 years, competitors have built a culture centered on pushing limits, no matter the price tag, and putting life itself on the line in the name of truly living.

The culture

After pleading with his parents, an eight-year-old Holt got his first dirt bike, a yellow-and-blue Suzuki DS 80.

“We rubbed wheels off that thing as kids,” he said.

The story repeats hundreds of times as young people find incomparable freedom on a dirt bike in the county’s vast open space. Racers who grew up elsewhere quickly grow to love the area, as their careers cross the county’s trails. Holt’s friend and Norman Racing colleague, Dave “KornDawg” Martin (more on the nickname later), has raced and organized events in the county his entire adult life.

“It’s got almost everything you can experience: wide-open desert, mountain trails,” Martin said. “You got some water streams if you go to the right spot. You got trees, mountains, dry lakes. Every type of terrain that you can possibly ride in is in and around Lincoln County.”

Martin grew up in Pahrump. He lost his dad in a street motorcycle accident when he was 16. He promised his mother he would never ride a street bike, and he never has, but dirt bikes were another story. At 18, he bought his first one, a baby blue Yamaha IT175, and left it with his younger brother after joining the Navy. He returned home after five years in the service and started racing, and his life has orbited the sport ever since. He continues racing after nearly 40 years for the thrill of crossing the finish line and kicking up dust at top speeds. But it is about more than just the adrenaline rush. Desert racing is a wellspring of friendship, family and experiences you cannot find anywhere else.

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Dave “KornDawg” Martin’s baby-blue Yamaha IT175 sits strapped into the bed of a pickup truck, the first dirt bike he purchased at age 18 before launching a nearly 40-year desert racing career that led to the 2026 NSRA 55+ Championship title.

“When you go to the race pits or to race, everybody’s around helping each other,” Martin said. “It’s good, positive vibes, and it teaches the youth life, basically.”

Martin gets as much enjoyment from all that comes with organizing events and supporting the racing family as the race itself–arriving days early to set up the course with the diehards; camping under the stars, reminiscing through decades of race stories, helping competitors of every age and their families on event day and clean-up duties after the last rider crosses the finish line.

“After the race, everybody goes home, and our club, after it’s cleaned up, they go home, and I kind of have that little moment of depression because everybody’s gone and I’m like, ‘Now what?’”

Even the way Martin got his nickname points to a family atmosphere. At a race about 20 years ago, his friends were telling an oft-repeated joke from comedian Bill Engvall’s “dork fish” skit, including the line about catching the fish on a corn dog. Martin had his kid bring him a frozen corn dog, put it in his pocket and pulled it out when his friends repeated the joke. They teased him for carrying a corn dog around, and the nickname stuck. Martin said he embraced it, though he spells it in his own distinctive way.

KornDawg has won his share of events and honors over the years. He is president of the Groundshakers Desert Motorcycle Club and recently surpassed the late racing pioneer Casey Folks for the longest tenure in that position. He travels everywhere to race, but his primary residence is now Lincoln County, which remains at the heart of his off-roading experience. Martin also channeled his riding background into fiction with his soon-to-be-released novel “Beyond the Last Trail,” an adventure following six friends whose Nevada motorcycle trek uncovers a dangerous ancient secret.

The money

It’s becoming more challenging to put on races in other parts of the West.

“Clark County is starting to [scale] it down,” Nevada State Racing Association (NSRA) president Jason Beam said. Lincoln County’s southern neighbor “is kind of pushing racing out a little bit to where it’s bringing more up here.”

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A young Jason Beam rides his red 1974 Honda MR 50 in 1977, the first dirt bike he received as a child, decades before organizing off-road races across Lincoln County and serving as president of the Nevada State Racing Association.

Beam grew up in Las Vegas in the 1970s. He got his first dirt bike at age five, a red Honda MR50, and finished his first race around age nine, crossing the finish line just ahead of the sweeper, the official who rides at the very back of the pack to make sure no one is left behind. Beam has spent decades racing and organizing events in Lincoln County and now calls it home. His NSRA is newer to the scene, adding four mainly shorter, Grand Prix-style events each year to the area. Next year, he plans to move one event north near Ely as Lincoln County reaches capacity.

Beam said NSRA puts up $10,000 in race payouts. At the Caliente Grand Prix, the winner took $5,000, second place received $2,000, and payouts continued through fifth place.

The organization also introduced payouts for youth mini-bike classes. That at least alleviates some of the financial burden for competitors, teams and grassroots clubs. Holt noted a pro-level bike alone can run around $40,000. Sponsorships are key to making ends meet, but the saying goes, if you want to become a millionaire racing dirt bikes, start as a billionaire.

Racing can boost hosting towns economically. Beam tries to keep events close to the community centers for convenience and to ensure local businesses benefit from the influx of people. In addition to NSRA, Lincoln County hosted six Motorcycle Racing Association of Nevada (MRAN) races this year. Other events running through include Best in the Desert’s Silver State 300, Legacy Racing Association’s Baja Nevada, Harden Off-Road’s Nevada 200 Trailride and the Southern Nevada Offroad Enthusiasts (SNORE) Caliente 250 desert truck, car and buggy event.

“Ninety percent of your participants are coming from outside Lincoln County,” Beam said. “Whether they’re buying gas, they’re getting hotel rooms, eating at the restaurants, they’re bringing revenue into these little towns.”

Shady Motel owner Nolan Avery noted that his 36 rooms are typically 100% booked during race weekends. On regular weekends, the motel is typically half full.

“As far as business goes, it’s one of those things that we’ve just come to rely on, you know, the dozen weekends a year that the race is coming in,” Avery said. That’s one of the staples… that we can rely on to fill the rooms.”

Side Track restaurant owner Jamie Van Roekel noted the early spring races are an important boost for her business after the slow winter season.

“They help basically get us out of… the slow time,” Van Roekel said. “They kind of boost our sales; we catch up a little bit on our money that we took a loss for during winter.”

Avery added that the interactions with the racing community are all positive.

“They love our terrain. They love the public land,” Avery said. “They get here, they have a good time.”

When the visitors check out, they say, “All right, well, enjoy paradise.”

Danger

“Hammer down.” In desert racing, the saying means opening the throttle fully. The top racers do this well, pushing their bikes and abilities to the limit. For the grassroots desert-racing family, it certainly is not about the money. It is about the freedom to do what they love, even if the result may be life-threatening.

“Every time we throw our leg over the seat, we know we take that chance,” Martin said. “I have seen death on the course, witnessed it, seen it, felt it. It’s not fun, but you can’t sit on the couch and not do anything either.”

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Members of Norman Racing celebrate with their No. 15X Husqvarna at the finish line of the 2024 Baja 500 after capturing a fourth-place overall finish following a hard-fought battle with SLR Honda and Hero Racing. From left: Brian Whiteside, Daemon Woolslayer, Cooper Ashton, Eric Holt and team owner Mike Meza.

Before his crash at Baja, Holt had avoided major injury. He was annoyed that a single-wire fluke ended that streak. He suffered compression fractures at the C5 and C6 vertebrae and a fracture at C7, though it took several days before he received that diagnosis. Immediately after the accident, he could walk. He felt pain mostly in his arm. He rode a few miles to a pit location and then drove two hours to a local hospital. An X-ray revealed nothing. He spent two more days in Baja with his team. After returning home, he told his wife something wasn’t right. He received further scans and then a neck brace.

Holt does not know exactly how close he was to becoming paralyzed, but described it as “too close.” Such injuries can damage the spinal cord, which can lead to various levels of paralysis. Holt lives with lingering nerve issues and some atrophy in his chest. It took him eight months to recover. Then two months later, he hit a UTV and re-injured himself, necessitating six more months of healing.

“It shook my confidence a lot,” Holt said. “It made me question whether it was worth it. I went through all the ranges of emotion… It was a really challenging time, dark time, just rough.”

When Holt said he planned to race again, acquaintances called him crazy, but his immediate family supported the decision.

“I just knew I wasn’t gonna go out like that, you know,” he said. “It wasn’t on my terms.”

They are terms written in a county with 5,000 people and 10,000 square miles of backyard. They are terms focused on taking full advantage of being alive, built on the exhilaration of competition and the joy of community. And hopefully you get a little money back along the way. At least the motel rooms will fill up once in a while.

“There are so many great events that come to Lincoln County because of the racing community,” Holt said. “Honestly, the off-road race community is some of the best people in the world.”

He added, “I’ve made lifelong friends because of off-road racing.”

Holt raced again, finishing several events before retiring on his own terms at age 42. He continues leading Norman Racing as team manager. Before hanging it up, Holt won the 2025 Baja Nevada 1000 with teammates Brian Whiteside, Axel Pearson and Daemon Woolslayer.

In his final race in November 2025, he finished his leg in Mexico at the Baja 1000.