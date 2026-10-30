They brought us a ‘Box of Junk’

By Peggy Draper Hone

Courtesy Photo

A well-worn copy of sheet music for “Home Means Nevada,” stamped by Pioche Public School District No. 1, was discovered among a retired teacher’s classroom belongings decades after Bertha Raffetto composed the state anthem.

As my husband took early retirement from Pioche Elementary after an extensive illness, the staff gathered together a box of his desk and classroom items, many of them personal certificates and pictures, along with odds and ends such as pencils, paper clips, etc., and brought it to us. It appeared to me to be a box of junk.

We quickly shuffled through it and retrieved those items that were meaningful, and the box was set aside in a storage area. As time passed, we retrieved some usable items but always stashed the box back on the shelf, ignoring the job of distribution.

My husband passed away, and years went by before I returned to that box. I was sorting through things and cleaning stuff out, trying to get rid of an accumulation of things. Here again was the box of junk that had become such a nuisance. I started sorting item upon item when I found sheet music. It was torn and well used, but I recognized the song immediately. It was “Home Means Nevada,” and it had probably floated around the school for decades. It had been composed and written by Bertha Raffetto. The copyright was 1932, and the document appeared to be an original. Inside the first page, it had been dedicated to “Nevada’s Native Sons and Daughters.”

As I grow older, I seem to find excitement in discovering simple treasures such as this. As I read through the lyrics, many fond memories flooded back through the years of when my four daughters would come home humming the tune and singing those words. There were many special events at the school where I heard the students sing that song. I can’t help but believe that every student who went through Pioche Elementary learned that song.

As I contemplated the song, I wondered what the story was behind it. A short search on the internet gave me an instant answer. The following information was posted through the Nevada State Library with permission from Mrs. Charles McDonald, a daughter of Mrs. Raffetto.

It was the summer of 1932, and Mrs. Raffetto had been asked by the Nevada Native Daughters to sing a Nevada song at the annual Bowers’ Mansion Picnic. Mrs. Raffetto had never been impressed with any of the Nevada songs that had previously been written. They just did not seem to express the total love and esteem she felt for Nevada. Years earlier, she had written a song about her love of Nevada but had set it aside as not quite what she wanted it to be. At this time she thought to retrieve the document and revise it.

Having just begun, she had some unexpected guests arrive and got caught up in their very welcome visit, which lasted two weeks. As they left, she glanced at her calendar. The Native Daughters’ picnic was to be celebrated the next day, and she had done nothing with the song. It was ten o’clock that Saturday morning, and she hastily flew to the piano and wrote without stopping until four the next morning. She did manage to come up with her true feelings for the state of Nevada. Satisfied but tired, she retired for some much-needed sleep.

That afternoon she sang and played from a lead pencil script, “Home Means Nevada,” on the front balcony of Bowers’ Mansion. Her song was so beautifully received that her heart glowed with gratitude. As she rose from the piano, a very distinguished gentleman stood up and approached her. He propped his gold-headed ebony cane against the piano, removed his high-topper hat and said to her. “Honey, that’s the prettiest Nevada song that I have ever heard. It should be made the state song of Nevada!” The gentleman was the honorable Roswell K. Conrad, a great governor of the state of Nevada from 1891 to 1894. A few moments later, Morley Griswold, acting governor of Nevada, echoed the same sentiments. The rest is history and can be found in the Statutes of Nevada, 1933, under the caption of Senate Bill No.7 (adopted February 6, 1933).

Mrs. Raffetto did not receive compensation for the song from the state of Nevada as the country was in the middle of the Great Depression. She was grateful she could tell Nevada just how much she loved it.

How fortunate we are to have this beautifully inspired song that has been enjoyed for decades. The song is too long to share, but I would like to include the chorus: “Home means Nevada. Home means the hills. Home means the sage and pines out on the Truckee’s silvery rills. Out where the sun shines, there is the land that I love best. Fairer than all I can see, right in the heart of the golden West. Home means Nevada to me.”

As I contemplate this song and the profound influence it has played on our school children and all of us, I can’t help but feel the love I have for Nevada along with the uniqueness of its rich history. Yes, I found what I call a treasure in a box of junk; however, the real treasure at hand is our beautiful and beloved state of Nevada.