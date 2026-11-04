Alamo celebrates Nevada Day and Halloween while cheering on PVHS volleyball and football

Photo by Denise Houston

Families gather to take photos prior to senior cheer and football running through sign after the winning game.

Nevada Day and Halloween brought a busy stretch of community gatherings, costumes, carnival fun and Panther sports to Pahranagat Valley.

School Halloween celebrations took place Wednesday, Oct. 28, with classroom parties and the annual elementary school costume parade. Community members, along with middle school and high school students, lined the sidewalks to cheer on the children and admire their spooky, fun and cute costumes.

Pahranagat Valley Middle School students also wore costumes to school and enjoyed a Halloween dance at the end of the school day.

Students were out of school Thursday, Oct. 29, for the Nevada Day break. Nevada became a state on Oct. 31, 1864, making this year its 162nd birthday.

Thursday evening, families and friends gathered at PVHS for a fundraising tailgate party before the Panthers’ final home football game of the season. The Panthers defeated Round Mountain, adding a victory to the Senior Night celebration.

Booth spaces rented for $20, and participants grilled favorites including carne asada, chicken and tacos. Melt’z Pizza was also on hand.

At halftime, senior cheerleaders and football players were escorted to the center of the field by parents, family members and friends, where they were honored for their contributions to Panther athletics. Their favorite memories were also shared over the loudspeaker.

Senior cheerleaders honored were Sophie Walch, Evie Davis, Macie Bundy, Macie Formaster and Abigail Roemer, each with four years of participation.

Football seniors recognized for four years of participation were Lance Back, Chaz Perkins, Rex Marshall, Braxton Tsosie, Truet Staheli and Richard Zacharias. Chris Knapp and Max Pearson were honored for three years of participation.

Friday, Oct. 30, brought the annual Halloween carnival. Despite the rain, children enjoyed booths hosted by the freshman, sophomore, junior and senior classes. Ticket sales for the booths raised money for each class.

On Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31, Alamo hosted the South Regional volleyball tournament, where Pahranagat Valley claimed the championship. Tournament play continued until about 6 p.m., giving some families a late start getting home to welcome trick-or-treaters.

Sinclair employees also joined the Halloween fun, dressing as characters from Lilo & Stitch in honor of their good friend and former coworker, Mandy Jenkins.

Rain added to the spooky atmosphere on Halloween night as children made their rounds collecting candy. Ghoulish decorations, glowing lights and treats greeted trick-or-treaters, rounding out another fun and happy Halloween in Pahranagat Valley.